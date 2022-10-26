Twitch streamer Maghla reports concerns over the internet exploiting her pictures

French Twitch streamer Barbara "Maghla" has provided a shocking account of various sections of the internet exploiting her pictures by photoshopping her into lewd images.

The 28-year-old streamer, who has amassed over 692K followers, took to her Twitter account to relay the disturbing fact that her image has been circulated throughout the internet (across different platforms). She provided multiple screenshots of instances where her photo has been "deep faked" into someone else's body (mostly n*ked).

Her tweets were further amplified by online media reporter Jake Lucky. He shared:

Jake Lucky reports Maghla's situation (Image via Twitter)

Twitch streamer Maghla shares account of online harassment

Twitch streamer Maghla has provided another instance of online harassment and cyber bullying. It is no secret that being a woman on the internet, that too with a fairly large community, is a challenging task.

The 28-year-old posted an elaborate thread of tweets detailing an account of cyber exploitation, misuse of images, and online harassment. She said:

"I'm tired and it's time for me to explain. I've been streaming for years and open my mouth about 10% max of the problem, because apparently you have to ignore it for it to pass."

She then went on to post various screenshots from several platforms where her images can be seen morphing into lewd content. She shared a screenshot of Redditors using her image to make obscene and s*xually suggestive content:

Maghlarnaque @Maghla REDDIT



Y a des pages entières de gens qui font du rp sexuel en se faisant passer pour moi, font des topics entiers sur un bout de peau qui dépasse ou de trucs qu’ils trouvent hot alors que vraiment Y A RIEN

Des montages également sur des corps d’actrices porno REDDITY a des pages entières de gens qui font du rp sexuel en se faisant passer pour moi, font des topics entiers sur un bout de peau qui dépasse ou de trucs qu’ils trouvent hot alors que vraiment Y A RIENDes montages également sur des corps d’actrices porno ✨REDDIT✨Y a des pages entières de gens qui font du rp sexuel en se faisant passer pour moi, font des topics entiers sur un bout de peau qui dépasse ou de trucs qu’ils trouvent hot alors que vraiment Y A RIEN Des montages également sur des corps d’actrices porno https://t.co/YK8Po8qKgn

She also provided instances of her images being misused on adult websites, while stating that users have been found to be making offensive remarks such as the "R-word":

The streamer recounts her horror experience (Image via Twitter)

Maghla also provided her take on Discord servers. She added:

"There are discords dedicated to fake n*des and guys j*rking off to streamers with sharing of live screens + fake montages + s*x rp."

Maghlarnaque @Maghla DISCORD



Y a des discords dédiés aux fausses nudes et de mecs qui se branlent sur les streameuses avec partages de screens de lives + faux montages + rp sexe. Y a des sections, sous sections etc … c’est riche. DISCORDY a des discords dédiés aux fausses nudes et de mecs qui se branlent sur les streameuses avec partages de screens de lives + faux montages + rp sexe. Y a des sections, sous sections etc … c’est riche. ✨DISCORD✨Y a des discords dédiés aux fausses nudes et de mecs qui se branlent sur les streameuses avec partages de screens de lives + faux montages + rp sexe. Y a des sections, sous sections etc … c’est riche.

Furthermore, she revealed that she needs to constantly ban users who make offensive remarks during the livestream. She posted:

Maghlarnaque @Maghla LES LIVES



Beaucoup de gens adorables, mais malheureusement toujours des bans parfois par dizaine quand t’as le malheur d’avoir un décolleté ou parfois juste les épaules et bras visibles (j’veux caner vous voyez jamais de meufs certains ???) LES LIVESBeaucoup de gens adorables, mais malheureusement toujours des bans parfois par dizaine quand t’as le malheur d’avoir un décolleté ou parfois juste les épaules et bras visibles (j’veux caner vous voyez jamais de meufs certains ???) ✨LES LIVES✨Beaucoup de gens adorables, mais malheureusement toujours des bans parfois par dizaine quand t’as le malheur d’avoir un décolleté ou parfois juste les épaules et bras visibles (j’veux caner vous voyez jamais de meufs certains ???)

She concluded her rant by reminding her viewers about the challenges of being a female streamer on the platform. She, along with many other streamers, have gone through similar harrowing experiences. Maghla is among the few to have spoken up against it. She added:

"what I'm going through, all the streamers are living it and we keep our mouths shut 24 hours a day because we also take "you got pierced by your body/because you're a girl/you're beautiful" while behind we take the content more on a daily basis that we would do without."

Maghlarnaque @Maghla Ah et ce que je vis, toutes les streameuses le vivent et on ferme notre gueule h24 parce qu’on prend aussi des « t’as percé par ton corps/parce que t’es une meuf/t’es belle » alors que derrière on prend les contenus plus au quotidien dont on se passerait bien justement. Ah et ce que je vis, toutes les streameuses le vivent et on ferme notre gueule h24 parce qu’on prend aussi des « t’as percé par ton corps/parce que t’es une meuf/t’es belle » alors que derrière on prend les contenus plus au quotidien dont on se passerait bien justement.

It remains to be seen if the moderators and programmers of the aforementioned platform will take any stringent steps regarding the gross and vigorous misuse of images and information.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes