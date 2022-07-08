Twitch streamer Maya reignites tier ranking list controversy by placing HasanAbi in F tier

Popular Twitch streamer Maya may have reignited yet another tier list controversy after placing HasanAbi and Amouranth in the F tier. Tier ranking systems have become an integral part of the internet. From ranking content quality to fast-food joints, these rankings having gained significant prominence in recent months.

The tier list is a simple ranking system that allows one to categorize everything in tiers. In most cases, the 'S' or 'A' tier represents superiority in the supposed category, while 'F' refers to mediocrity.

As one can already imagine, these Twitch tier lists have already caused massive uproar across the streaming landscape. With xQc, Ludwig and now Maya generating controversies with their lists, it seems like the resultant backlash is never-ending.

Potential controversy as Maya places HasanAbi in 'F' tier

Last month, xQc got into an ugly feud with left-wing political commentator HasanAbi, which created a visible rift between the two mega stars. While they have seemingly buried the hatchet, Maya's new tier list has already sparked a range of controversy.

On June 6, 2022 on Nick Polom’s stream, Maya decided to rank Twitch's funniest content creator. Based on how funny and entertaining streamers are on their livestreams, Maya placed prominent creator HasanAbi in the F-tier along with Shroud and Amouranth.

The placement drew an immediate reaction from Nmplol, who was left stunned and speechless, possibly due to the controversy it could cause in the near future:

"I’m so sorry Hasan, but he’s like way down here. He’s not supposed to be funny! He’s not supposed to be a funny streamer. That’s not his thing.”

That's precisely what happened the next day. Although Hasan didn't quite begrudge Maya's decision, he hit a jibe at the streamer's taste in comedy. Taking a dig at Maya for being defensive on the entire matter, the Turkish-American streamer noted:

"The worst part is that she’s defending it now. If it was like, "Haha, here’s the f**king thing, you’re F-tier," that’s one thing. But she’s like, “No, Hasan is not funny. He has never been funny." That’s (the) salt in the wound."

While Hasan watched the entire clip and reacted jovially to his placement, he also tried to avoid raising any concerns. Despite making his point clear to viewers, the Twitch powerhouse clarified that humor is subjective and that he still loves Maya:

"First of all, humor is subjective. I don’t know if Maya is being serious here or not. It doesn’t even matter. I still love Maya."

Creating a tier list of other creators has become a common theme for some streamers. With that being said, it seems like the Twitch community will see a few more tier rankings in the near future.

