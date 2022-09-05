Two PUBG Mobile teams banned for teaming up in PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall Play-Ins

Two professional PUBG Mobile teams from Vietnam have received a one-year ban for teaming up during the PMPL SEA Championships 2022 Fall Play-Ins. The event, which featured a total of 16 teams from the Southeast Asia region, wrapped up on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

The contest featured the 5th to 7th ranked teams from PMPL Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Phillipines, and Vietnam, alongside four APAC squads. These teams battled it out for three SEA Championship slots. The two-day event was played on September 3 and September 4, 2022.

Phoenix and Eighteen Plus handed one-year ban by PUBG Mobile Esports

After an investigation, PUBG Mobile Esports posted on its social media pages that Phoenix and Eighteen Plus were teaming up in the PMPL SEA Play-Ins. Their unsporting conducting has led to both teams getting one-year bans from all official tournaments.

The officials didn't specify how many times they were teaming up in the event, but in the fourth match of day two, Eighteen Plus dismissed Phoenix's players easily via vehicle eliminations and collected four elimination points.

A famous squad, Bigetron RA, failed to make it to the top three and didn't qualify for the SEA Championship. Their fans also blamed both the convicted teams for targeting and teaming up against BTR, stopping the side from reaching the championship.

Phoenix Esports was seen fighting against BTR several times from the first match till the end of the tournament. The event only had 12 matches and each was crucial for every team.

Phoenix Esports went to Pochinki in the 12th and final match and took a drop clash against BTR, eliminating them at 16th place in the most crucial match of the event.

Overall rankings of PMPL SEA 2022 Fall Play-Ins (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Vampire ESports, TEM, and Don't Break Dream were the top three teams that made it to the SEA Championship, while the remaining teams have been eliminated. Bigetron RA dropped to sixth place with 98 points after showcasing poor performances on day two.

Eighteen Plus accumulated 84 points in 12 matches and placed 10th in the overall standings. Meanwhile, Phoenix (4NIX) claimed 13th place in the event.

The top three qualified teams will meet 13 other squads in the Championship. The top teams from the event will also qualify for the PMGC 2022 League Stage that starts on November 22, 2022.

