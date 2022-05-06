“Stop ringing my doorbell!” – Tyler1 finds himself in an awkward position during a recent livestream

Twitch streamer and League of Legends sensation Tyler "Tyler1" had yet another hilarious incident occur during his fourth day of livestreaming in South Korea.

While Tyler1 was busy playing his favorite multiplayer online battle arena game, he heard someone constantly ringing his hotel room doorbell. He assumed that some of his friends were playing a prank on him and yelled at them to stop annoying him.

However, it was later revealed that it was not his friends who were ringing the doorbell but the hotel's housekeeping staff, who wanted him to let them in to do the chores.

Tyler1 has another misunderstanding at a South Korean hotel

Several high-ranking League of Legends players and streamers have flown to South Korea to climb the hardest competitive ladder of the multiplayer game.

Tyler1 happens to be one of them, and he plans on streaming the much-awaited "Autofill to Challenger" series for the next 30 days.

Not too long ago, when Tyler began streaming from his South Korean hotel, he interacted with his fans and told them that he had a misunderstanding during the initial moments of his stay in the country.

He had some miscommunication with his friend Tarzaned, and Tyler ended up accidentally entering a stranger's room in the same hotel. Following the interaction, the Missouri native had to run away as he started to panic.

Earlier today, the Twitch star found himself in another unpleasant situation when someone began to repeatedly ring the doorbell to his hotel room. While playing Urgot in the top lane, Tyler seemed annoyed and angrily stated:

"Moron, stop ringing my doorbell! Stop ringing the door, dumba**!"

He then took a look at the person ringing the doorbell and instantly regretted his words. He had unknowingly assumed that his friends were ringing the doorbell, but it turned out to be the hotel's housekeeping staff.

After the realization set in, Tyler regretfully said:

"Oh, no. It's okay. No, it's okay. I thought you were my friends. Sorry, I am sorry."

He let out a small laugh as it was evident that he was uncomfortable. He furiously face-palmed and said:

"It was the maids! Oh, my god!"

He groaned loudly and went silent for a couple of seconds. He rationalized his actions by saying:

"Bro, I am going to lose my mind. How am I supposed to know? I'm like not paying attention, by the way. I'm so distracted. They were like spamming the doorbell. I was like, 'What the hell?'"

He had incorrectly assumed that the person ringing the doorbell was TFBlade.

Fans react to Tyler1's second misunderstanding in South Korea

Fans on Reddit were amused by the streamer's shenanigans and also discussed his first unlucky adventure in the hotel.

Some fans felt bad for the streamer.

Some Redditors suggested that the streamer should generously tip the housekeeping staff.

Tyler1 is one of the biggest League of Legends content creators on Twitch. Due to his immense popularity, he often makes appearances in Riot Games' official League of Legends tournaments.

Edited by Siddharth Satish