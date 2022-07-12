Until Dawn and Dark Pictures developer Supermassive Games has been acquired by Denmark's Nordisk Games

Back in 2021, Nordisk Games acquired a stake in award-winning game development studio, Supermassive Games. The creators of The Quarry and The Dark Pictures Anthology have now been completely acquired by the Danish entertainment company Nordisk Games. The new owners have mentioned that they will continue supporting the game development team.

Nordisk Games has ownership or part ownership in a variety of European game development teams, and this acquisition only enhances their portfolio.

Today we're delighted to share Nordisk Games' full acquisition of Supermassive Games. Exciting times ahead!



Denmark’s Nordisk Games acquires development studio Supermassive Games

Founded in 2008 by Pete Samuels and Joe Samuels, Supermassive Games has an incredible team at its disposal and has developed a series of hit games. The developers felt that they had a lot of values in common with Nordisk Games, and the merger felt right. In a recent statement on their website, the developers had the following to share:

“Having had such a positive experience over the past year it wasn’t a difficult decision when Nordisk Games wanted to explore increasing their investment. We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that.”

Pete Samuels also expressed how excited he is about the partnership, as it grants them the security to continue developing games. Mikkel Weider, Nordisk Games’ CEO also spoke about the acquisition:

“In the year we’ve worked alongside Pete and Joe and the whole Supermassive team, it’s been clear to us the amount of talent, as well as how much potential there is to further develop the kinds of story and narrative-driven games they excel at. In acquiring 100% of the studio we’ll be able to increase our support to the team, and most importantly, continue the great working relationship we have with them.”

Nordisk Games is owned by Nordisk Film, which is a part of Egmont, a leading Nordic media group. They have purchased a number of studios, including Avalanche Studios Group, Star Stable Entertainment, Flashbulb Games, Nitro Games, and MercurySteam.

The freshly acquired studio will continue to make games and pointed out that they will continue to support their current commercial partners. Supermassive is well-known for games like The Quarry, Until Dawn, and the upcoming The Devil in Me. Previous titles have included Little Big Planet 2, Killzone HD, and Little Hope.

Nordisk Games originally acquired a 30.7% stake in the company back in 2021 and now owns 100% of the UK game studio and is the third studio that is wholly owned by the Danish entertainment group.

