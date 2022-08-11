"Uzi junior with Nike partnership": Community reacts as League of Legends star Rekkles signs fitness deal with Nike

Rekkles seems to have reached another landmark in his League of Legends career, as he recently signed a new deal to become a brand ambassador for Nike. The community immediately caught up on the same and reacted to the deal excitedly.

Rekkles is arguably one of the biggest names in the world of League of Legends. His legacy, brand value, and style are unmatched. He reached heights several other players can only dream of.

One such reaction came from none other than Treatz, SK Gaming's support player, as he commented the following on Twitter:

"Uzi Junior with the Nike partnership."

Rekkles's reputation goes way beyond just a top player. He is a massive personality and has become one of the key faces in the League of Legends scene. So it is unsurprising that he bagged this massive fitness deal with Nike.

Nike's deal with League of Legends star Rekkles cements the company's foray in western esports

Nike's brand new deal with League of Legends star Rekkles is a big deal. However, it is not the first time that this company is going into a partnership with a major star.

Previously, Nike made deals with stars like Uzi and brTT to spread its wings into the esports world. This deal with Rekkles, though, will help Nike reach out even further into the western esports scene.

As it happens, this venture by Nike is not just limited to League of Legends. Rather, the official Nike app is set to have a section dedicated to Rekkles that will provide esports players with customized apparel and workout regimes.

Hence, it is quite clear that Nike is trying to enter the western esports world even further and thus reach out to a global audience. Rekkles is a name that is familiar even beyond the League of Legends scene.

He is way too big of a star, and many esports fans follow this player daily. Therefore, partnering with Rekkles will only benefit Nike, even after he retires from the scene quite a few years later.

One of the biggest issues amongst professional players within esports is the lack of brand value. While there are great players who have achieved multiple accolades, they seldom work to go beyond their profession within this scene.

Rekkles is not like that, as he has repeatedly clarified that he values his brand. Therefore, this partnership with Nike creates an example that other players might be willing to follow where they create a brand that helps them become an icon and strengthen their financial status.

