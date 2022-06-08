"That was hard for Sykkuno"- Valkyrae reveals how Sykkuno yells on livestream

In a recent stream, while speaking to fellow streamers, Rachell "Valkyrae" revealed that Thomas "Sykkuno" lacks the ability to yell.

Valkyrae was streaming recently and during one of her streams with Sykkuno, she called him out, saying that he was not capable of yelling. She was streaming with Thomas and Irish YouTube star Seán "Jacksepticeye" when the conversation happened. She also revealed to the YouTuber and her stream the hilarious events that brought her to this conclusion. Echoing Jacksepticeye's comments, she said:

"You did not go in. No, you didn't. That was hard for Sykkuno, yeah!

Valkyrae and Jacksepticeye make fun of Sykkuno's inability to shout

A hilarious conversation ensued when Sykkuno told Valkyrae about how he shouted the phrase "Top of the morning" at her. He appeared to have done that because she was drinking coffee at the time. The coffee was from the brand Top of the Mornin, which was incidentally a coffee company owned by Jacksepticeye. Sykkuno said:

"I yelled out 'top of the morning' you know? cause you're drinking the coffee?"

As soon as Sykkuno said that he was yelling, Seán replied by saying that he did not think that Sykkuno had the ability to yell. He meant that as a joke because Thomas is considered to be one of the quietest streamers who never raises his voice and always speaks politely. Jacksepticeye said:

"I don't think you ever have yelled in your life, Sykkuno!"

Sykkuno was quick to change his stance and admitted that he tried to yell as loud as he could. He then went on to defend himself by saying that Valkyrae had seen him yell before and that she could attest to the fact that he could, in fact, shout loudly. He said:

"Wait, Rae has heard me yell. She's heard me yell before."

Sykkuno was referring to the voice acting he had to do for an animated series called Tribe Nine. For his part, he had to shout in some fight scenes. This was the story he told to try and prove that he had the ability to yell. Valkyrae, on the other hand, was having none of it and dismissed Sykkuno's claims. She immediately laughed and told the others that he couldn't yell even though he tried. She told the others:

"No, no.. you couldn't yell. You could not yell!"

Rachell then went on to tell the story to Seán to get things cleared up on her part. She explained how Sykkuno had to yell for some of his scenes, but he failed to do so even after getting directions on how to do it. She told the others:

"We had that voice acting thing in Tribe Nine and he.. they were like yell as if you were going in and he'd like AAH..

As she told the story, she let out a really faint shout trying to mimic what he did. Sykkuno tried to stand his ground again, saying that he gave his all and went in, but neither of the two believed him.

