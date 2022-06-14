"Who asked?"- Valkyrae snaps at video game character that suddenly appeared on the screen

Popular YouTube streamer Rachell "Valkyrae," winner of the best live streamer award last year, got a shock while streaming the new horror game Quarry. Valkyrae is very popular and is known for her wholesome interactions with patrons and funny Among Us videos with fellow streamers such as Sykkuno and Toast.

As Rae started streaming The Quarry, she realised that the game music had been turned off. As she paused to turn it on, a close-up shot of one of the protagonists in the game startled her. The extreme close-up of a moving head with its eyes twitching and lips moving was enough for Valkyrae to get agitated at the pause menu.

Valkyrae is not a fan of The Quarry pause screen and thinks the graphics cannot carry the live models

It is normal for horror games to incorporate jump scares into their plot. But Rae's Quarry stream got its first jump scare not from the story, but from the pause menu. The incident happened in the very first scene of the game's prologue, when Max and Laura were in a car going towards the camp.

As the car meandered under moonlight through the forest, the chat realised that the music was too low:

"The music is off, I forgot to turn it back on. Can I do it right now?"

She paused the game during the cutscene to turn the music on. However, she was greeted by a moving head of Laura, blinking and looking about. The uncanny rendition of the head sent the streamer into a fit of anger and frustration.

Initially thinking she had accidentally skipped the introductory cutscene, the 100 Thieves co-owner burst into a tirade of horror. Quickly realising that this was not the case, her horror turned to disgust at the disembodied head:

"No! Okay, ugh! Wait did I skip? Jesus - who. Bi**h, who asked? Why am I all up in your pores, I don't understand that. Who asked? Get me out of your face."

As the song Thorn in My Side by Nik Ammar, Lucy Underhill and Michael Orchard started playing in-game, the YouTuber could not help but get back to the pause menu to further clarify her qualms with the close-up of the head.

"Pause. I hate this so much. The reason why they are doing this is to show off the quality of the graphics. But her face is literally twerking. I don't understand why that's doing this."

She points out the weird contortions and constant twitching movements of the eyes as a failure on the graphical side of the game. Rae's point was that the graphics are not good enough to carry such a pause screen.

Fans reacting to Valkyrae's comment on the Pause Screen

Multiple fans agreed with the streamer in their reaction to the pause screen.

Fans expressing how weird the the grpahics on the head is. (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

Some fans thought that this was an unintentional jumpscare while others found it hilarious.

Chat making fun of the head. (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

The interaction was not borne out of anger but rather a relfexive action against the sudden appearance of the head as pointed out by commenters.

Fans explaining the reaction. (image via Ping/YouTube)

All in all, the moment was a fun interaction with the game and the chat who, as it appears, appreciated the funny reactions Valkyrae provided. With 3.6 million subs on YouTube, it is apparent that she is beloved by fans and her Quarry streams are no exceptions.

