"I'm evolving from lizard"- Fans react as Valkyrae tweets about her evolution from her "lizard" stage

Rachell "Valkyrae" put out a tweet on her alternate Twitter account last night complaining about her pillows. She said that the feathers inside her pillow were coming out while she was sleeping.

To make things worse, they came out with the sharp ends sticking out, poking her in the neck. The YouTuber joked that the feathers were injecting her with bird DNA, furthering her evolution from her current "lizard" state. Fans who saw the tweet were confused and bewildered.

rae☀️ @itsraechill There are feathers coming out of my pillow sharp end first and it feels like they are injecting into my neck while I’m sleeping. I’m evolving from lizard to bird gworl There are feathers coming out of my pillow sharp end first and it feels like they are injecting into my neck while I’m sleeping. I’m evolving from lizard to bird gworl

Valkyrae tweets about how she's evolving from "lizard" stage, leaving fans perplexed

The YouTube Gaming streamer has an alternate Twitter account that she uses to post more personal and non-streaming-related tweets. Last night, she had some trouble sleeping due to a problem with her pillow, so she decided to let fans know about it.

She said that she has a pillow that is stuffed with feathers, but some of the feathers were getting out while she was sleeping. The feathers affected her neck.

"It feels like they are injecting into my neck while I'm sleeping."

She said that the feathers may have been filled with bird DNA and that they were injecting those bird genes into her. She said that she was evolving past her current "lizard" stage.

"I'm evolving from lizard to bird gworl."

Many feather pillows are typically made with feathers from ducks or geese, although there are other types of bird-feather pillows; some even use synthetic feathers. And feathers coming out of the pillow from time to time is normal, but there are steps feather pillow owners can take to prevent it. This includes using a pillow protector, not overwashing it, and checking for any holes in the pillowcase.

While the joke that she was becoming a bird was easy enough to understand, what Valkyrae meant when she called herself a lizard was anybody's guess.

It turns out that she recently got a chemical peel, where a chemical is applied to the skin to remove a few layers of skin and have smoother skin grow back in its place. The procedure causes the dead skin to peel off, almost like a snake shedding its skin.

Valkyrae joked on her stream after getting the chemical peel that she was becoming a "lizard girl" and showed off all of the peeling skin. She went on to play Among Us on her stream, dressing up as a snake to keep the joke going.

Fans react to Valkyrae's evolution from lizard to "bird girl"

Many fans were confused by Rae's tweet. Perhaps they thought she was being delirious because it was late in the night when she posted her tweet, or they were just confused by what she could've meant when she called herself a lizard.

mike @mikecannata92 @itsraechill Rae go to sleep it’s to early for you to be up lolol @itsraechill Rae go to sleep it’s to early for you to be up lolol 😂😂😂

Others embraced their new lizard-bird overlord.

Valkyrae's fans seemed confused by her tweet but supported their favorite streamer's "evolution" nonetheless.

