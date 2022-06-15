"Why would you say that out loud?"- Valkyrae roasts Ludwig while contemplating which game to play on livestream

YouTube Gaming powerhouse Rachel "Valkyrae" recently roasted Ludwig while wondering which game to play on the livestream. The popular creators got together for a fun collaborative stream and decided to play various titles, including Valorant, SpeedRunners, Marbles on Stream, and Battleships.

Way back in May 2022, Ludwig called up Valkyrae to ask if she was interested in joining him for a fun two-hour livestream session called Bros versus Bros. After she agreed to join the broadcast, the latter made another appearance on Ludwig's channel, only to brutally roast him during the livestream.

While brainstorming various titles they wanted to play together during the stream, Rae simply suggested that they should start with SpeedRunners and even poked fun at the Streamer of the Year. After getting brutally roasted by Rae, Ludwig hilariously pointed out:

"Why would you say that out loud?"

Valkyrae hilariously roasts Ludwig during their most recent collaborative livestream

During the June 14, 2022 broadcast, two popular YouTubers Ludwig and Valkyrae can be seen just interacting and having a fun time together. Initially, the duo spent a good amount of time deciding on the various titles they could try out in the livestream. However, this is when things took a turn as Rae forgot to mute her mic and ended up roasting Ludwig.

Trying to lighten the mood, Valkyrae hilariously suggested playing a round of 1v1 in Game of Life.

"Look I'm down, I mean we can 1v1 in The Game of Life."

To which Ludwig seemed a bit puzzled and instantly replied:

Dude! Dude, really? That's your game, show that you're a gamer, is The Game of Life?"

The conversation about life went on for a few seconds before Ludwig took help from Rae's live chatroom in order to understand which game would be the most suitable for them to play together:

"I'm just reading your chat trying find like, a resemblance of a game that you're good at. According to them."

To which, the YouTube Gaming sensation simply mentioned that she is good at SpeedRunner and that they should give it a try. So basically, Speed Runner is a multiplayer side scrolling racing game that pits four players against each other. One can even use devious weapons and pick-ups to knock opponents off the screen. It was developed and published by TinyBuild.

As the game seemed quite interesting, Ludwig agreed to give it a try but also confessed that he was not very good at it. Rae took the opportuently to quickly roast Ludwig, speculating that he would be terrible at it.

To which the Streamer of the Year embarrassingly replied:

"I'm just reading your chat trying find like, a resemblance of a game that you're good at. According to them."

Fans react to the hilarious conversation

As expected, the roast drew a wave of interesting responses from viewers from all corners of the internet. Needless to say, the comment section is nothing short of wild.

Here are some of the most relevant responses.

Fans react to the hilarious conversation (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

This isn't the first time Valkyrae has poked fun at Ludwig during their livestream together. After all, she is known for her hilarious comments and remarks on fellow streamers.

Be it Sykkuno or Disguised Toast, the YouTube Gaming sensation has always been pretty vocal about her opinion, even if it is meant to ruthlessly roast someone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far