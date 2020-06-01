Valorant release time and date in India

Image Credit: Zero 662K

Valorant is globally releasing on June 2, i.e. tomorrow, and the gaming community is very much awaiting the release of Riot's first-person shooter game.

Valorant closed beta, which has now closed, was a massive success. Such has been the hype about the game that we have already witnessed many Indian as well as foreign professional players leave CS: GO to join the Valorant community.

VALORANT Closed Beta was an opportunity for us to learn what worked, what didn't, and what you'd need from us to have the best experience playing VALORANT. With your help, here's what we accomplished in the last two months. Thanks to players around the world for joining in! pic.twitter.com/oUWmqcfLiY — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 28, 2020

Here is the Valorant launch trailer by Riot Games:

There is absolutely no doubt that this game would do well on the Esports platform as well. Just like other games of Riot Games, this game would also be free-to-play. Valorant has exceeded expectations of many players in the gaming community and one would hope that it continues to do so.

There would be frequent updates in the game that will help to keep the game fresh and entertaining for most of the player base.

When will Valorant release in India?

According to Riot Games, Valorant would be releasing tomorrow, i.e., on 2nd June, as originally scheduled.

However, Indian players would not have their servers just yet as Riot Games commented officially on the situation:

For regions like Vietnam, we won’t be able to launch just yet, and for regions like India and the Middle East, we have future plans for you but for now will be mapping you to the SEA and EU servers, respectively. You’ll have higher latencies than we’d like, but we figured you’d want to play the game as soon as possible. Expect updates to come as we make progress here and please refer to your local channels for further information.

It does seem Riot Games have plans for Indian players as well, which is always a good thing to know. However, for the moment, Indian Valorant players would have to suffice with European and Asia-Pacific servers.

Considering the time zones in Europe and Asia Pacific, it is safe to assume that we would have the Valorant game by 5-6 AM or 10-11 AM IST depending on the server you get to connect with.

LAUNCHING —

In 12 hours - Korea, Japan, and most of Asia-Pacific

In 18 hours - Europe, Turkey, MENA, Russia, and CIS countries

In 25 hours - North America, Latin America, and South America

EPISODE 1: IGNITION. pic.twitter.com/mXmXw86zRQ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 1, 2020

