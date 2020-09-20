Valorant: Riot offers less for more with new "overpriced" EGO skin bundle

Valorant players have been voicing their discontent after seeing the price for the new EGO skin bundle. The bundle seems to offer very little to the player, despite coming at a cost of 7100 VP.

Valorant EGO skin bundle critiqued on Reddit

For comparison, 7100 VP is not a small amount of money. In Valorant, players can purchase its in game currency (Valorant Points) at a rate of 1000 for $9.99. As typical, the more you buy at once, however, the better a deal you get. For $19:99 you get 2050, at $49.99 players can buy 5350, and at $99.99 you get 11000. To buy this bundle, at its cheapest price, you’d have to spend $69.98, which would leave you with 300 Valorant Points left over.

In a now-deleted Reddit post, one player stated:

“More recently we’ve been seeing a decrease in quality or options available on gun skins but still priced the same as the bundles with the most customisation options. The Ego skins look lovely, but fall short knowing that you could have invested the same money in another bundle and received so much more customisation.”

The user then goes into comparisons with previous bundles, pointing out that the 7100 VP price point was often tied to bundles that offered visual effects, animations, finishers, and so on.

From a player’s perspective, it seems like Riot may be trying to normalize higher prices with less offered.

Valorant and the case for Riot

Here is the EGO skin set, the knife has variants! #VALORANT https://t.co/nyiUnCPnSX — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) September 15, 2020

At the same time, there isn’t any law that says Riot has to charge a specific price for specific Valorant content. If Riot decides that they want to charge more for the same or less content, that is a business decision they are free to make. Likewise, the Valorant player base may decide to avoid making future purchases.

It’s important to remember that skins in Valorant don’t offer any actual edge or advantage, and digital products and currency are quite literally valueless. It will be up to each person to decide how much they personally value the skins in Valorant against their own money.