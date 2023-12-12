"Wait, where is my off-hand?": World of Warcraft GMs take away Sodapoppin's items for engaging in "gold buying"

Thomas "Sodapoppin" is a popular American Twitch streamer mainly known for streaming World of Warcraft. During a stream dated December 11, 2023, Thomas discussed how Blizzard wipes your inventory and gold if you buy and sell the resource. While talking about it, the streamer mentioned that he always kept a spare main-hand weapon and noticed that his off-hand weapon was missing.

Sodapoppin mentioned that he had his Crawblade randomly restored after it was wiped by Blizzard:

"I randomly had crawblade restored. I think they vendored Crawblade but they gave it back. Ahh, it's too far."

The streamer went to check for his weapons and noticed his off-hand missing, stating:

"Wait a second...Wait where's my off-hand? (After discussion) It's gone! It's unironically gone. I'm dead serious."

After being told on stream how Blizzard decided to wipe his weapon instead of gold, Thomas realized the reason he had his Crawblade restored. He said:

"Wait, that's why they took the Crawblade and then restored it so I'm on cooldown."

"Fair play": Viewers react to Sodapoppin's weapon and gold being taken away

Sodapoppin has been streaming on Twitch since 2012 and has consistently focused on Blizzard's popular MMORPG - World of Warcraft. For context regarding the latest incident, note that "gold buying" in the game is not allowed unless it is done through the WoW token service.

Selling in-game items for real money is against Blizzard's terms and conditions and can result in a ban. In his stream, while speaking about gold buying, Sodapoppin mentioned that Blizzard took away all his gold:

"I actually got like completely drained. Blizzard basically took all of my gold. (Answering to being asked why) Because I bought all of it. "

He proceeded to tell his viewers not to engage in gold buying:

"Blizzard have their f***ing eyes open right now. They're actually...Don't buy gold."

The streamer had his weapon taken and notable amounts of copper and gold wiped from his accounts. This has enraged some viewers and players of the game. A clip from the stream has gone viral on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, with many commenting on the incident. This user deemed it a fair step from the Blizzard staff.

Comment byu/A_Bold_Faced_Lie from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

This Redditor lauded the move after claiming that Thomas was being favored in-game.

Comment byu/A_Bold_Faced_Lie from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

A user also questioned why the streamer wasn't banned for this.

Comment byu/A_Bold_Faced_Lie from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

This Redditor mentioned that the confiscated weapon was a gift from xQc.

Comment byu/A_Bold_Faced_Lie from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/A_Bold_Faced_Lie from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

In World of Warcraft, there are two slots for equipping weapons or shields — the main hand and the off-hand. Recently, Sodapoppin won a bidding war with xQc, which resulted in him receiving a high-level item called the Warblade of Hakkari from the latter. He has since been using the blade as a backup off-hand weapon.