WoW Classic Season of Discovery: What is the best BiS gear pre-raid for Warlocks?

Warlocks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery might be the most popular class in the game. If not, they're undoubtedly very close. With that in mind, we must look at what's their BiS (best in slot) gear ahead of going into the first raid, Blackfathom Deeps. There are some differences in gear between the tanking build and overall DPS, so those will be listed as separate specs.

Warlocks in previous iterations of the game can only DPS, but here in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, they can tank. That build is going to be very popular and won’t change anytime soon. If you plan on dominating the DPS charts, here’s the gear you need to get started.

What is the BiS gear for Warlocks ahead of BFD in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

One of the best things about Warlock tanking gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is most of it comes from green drops. These can be found in the wild or purchased in the auction hall. Depending on your server, these could be incredibly cheap or prohibitively expensive.

However, you can also find solid gear in tailoring via Void-Touched Armaments, as well as Blacksmithing. The majority of your gear is green, though, and that makes life potentially much easier as a Warlock in WoW Classic Season of Discovery:

Tank Warlock gear options

Head: Green Tinted Goggles (Engineering)

Green Tinted Goggles (Engineering) Neck: Sentinel’s Medallion/Scout’s Medallion (Warsong - Honored Reputation)

Sentinel’s Medallion/Scout’s Medallion (Warsong - Honored Reputation) Shoulders: Sage’s Mantle of Stamina (World Drop) / Feline Mantle (Shadowfang Keep)

Sage’s Mantle of Stamina (World Drop) / Feline Mantle (Shadowfang Keep) Chest: Robes of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep), Watcher’s Robes of Stamina (World Drop)

Robes of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep), Watcher’s Robes of Stamina (World Drop) Cloak: Sentry Cloak (World Drop)

Sentry Cloak (World Drop) Hands: Raincaller Mitts of the Monkey (World Drop)

Raincaller Mitts of the Monkey (World Drop) Wrists: Durable Bracers of Stamina (World Drop)

Durable Bracers of Stamina (World Drop) Waist: Durable Belt of the Monkey (World Drop)

Durable Belt of the Monkey (World Drop) Legs: Silver-thread Pants (World Drop / Night Watch Pantaloons (Alliance quest Morbent Fel in Duskwood)

Silver-thread Pants (World Drop / Night Watch Pantaloons (Alliance quest Morbent Fel in Duskwood) Feet: Spidersilk Boots (Tailoring) / Raincaller Boots of Stamina (World Drop)

Spidersilk Boots (Tailoring) / Raincaller Boots of Stamina (World Drop) Rings: Seal of Wrynn (The Attack quest - starts from The Unsent Letter on Edwin VanCleef - Alliance) / Seal of Sylvanas (Horde quest - Arugal Must Die)

Seal of Wrynn (The Attack quest - starts from The Unsent Letter on Edwin VanCleef - Alliance) / Seal of Sylvanas (Horde quest - Arugal Must Die) Trinkets: Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly Reputation)

Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly Reputation) Weapons: Honed Stiletto of the Monkey/Stamina (World Drop) / Big Bronze Knife (Blacksmithing)

Honed Stiletto of the Monkey/Stamina (World Drop) / Big Bronze Knife (Blacksmithing) Off-Hand: Pulsating Hydra Heart (Drops from Gesharahan in The Barrens)

DPS Warlocks more or less have the same gear, no matter what they’re doing. The options only really change in WoW Classic Season of Discovery if you’re going to focus on Fire damage instead of Shadow. At the start, you’ll want Shadow-focused gear, but Fire is where it’s at for higher-level content. It also depends on what Runes you have equipped.

DPS Warlock gear

Head: Shadow Goggles

Shadow Goggles Neck: Spectral Necklace - Intelligence (World Drop)

Spectral Necklace - Intelligence (World Drop) Shoulders: Sage’s Mantle of Shadow Wrath / Magician’s Mantle (World Drop) / Feline Mantle (Shadowfang Keep)

Sage’s Mantle of Shadow Wrath / Magician’s Mantle (World Drop) / Feline Mantle (Shadowfang Keep) Chest: Robes of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Watcher’s Robes of Shadow Wrath (World Drop) / Black Velvet Robes (World Drop)

Robes of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Watcher’s Robes of Shadow Wrath (World Drop) / Black Velvet Robes (World Drop) Cloak: Elder’s Cloak of Fiery Wrath (Fire Build, World Drop) / Elder’s Cloak of Shadow Wrath (Shadow Build, World Drop)

Elder’s Cloak of Fiery Wrath (Fire Build, World Drop) / Elder’s Cloak of Shadow Wrath (Shadow Build, World Drop) Hands: Magefist Gloves (World Drop) / Hands of Darkness (Shadow Build, Tailoring)

Magefist Gloves (World Drop) / Hands of Darkness (Shadow Build, Tailoring) Wrists: Mindthrust Bracers (World Drop) / Durable Bracers of Shadow Wrath (Shadow build - World Drop)

Mindthrust Bracers (World Drop) / Durable Bracers of Shadow Wrath (Shadow build - World Drop) Waist: Belt of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Sage’s Sash of Fiery Wrath (Fire Build - World Drop)

Belt of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Sage’s Sash of Fiery Wrath (Fire Build - World Drop) Legs: Silver-thread Pants (World Drop) / Darkweave Breeches (World Drop) / Azure Silk Pants (Tailoring)

Silver-thread Pants (World Drop) / Darkweave Breeches (World Drop) / Azure Silk Pants (Tailoring) Feet: Spidersilk Boots (Tailoring) / Silver-thread Boots (World Drop)

Spidersilk Boots (Tailoring) / Silver-thread Boots (World Drop) Rings: Lorekeeper’s/Advisor’s Ring (Warsong - Honored Reputation) / Lavishly Jeweled Ring (Deadmines)

Lorekeeper’s/Advisor’s Ring (Warsong - Honored Reputation) / Lavishly Jeweled Ring (Deadmines) Trinket: Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly Reputation)

Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly Reputation) Weapon: Staff of the Shade (Shadow Build - World Drop) / Staff of Soran’ruk (Warlock Class Quest) / Emberstone Staff (Deadmines)

Staff of the Shade (Shadow Build - World Drop) / Staff of Soran’ruk (Warlock Class Quest) / Emberstone Staff (Deadmines) Wand: Highest DPS wand you can grab/afford

Warlock is a powerful, fun class to play in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. However, if you want to see the BiS gear for other classes, here are the best options for the Horde-exclusive Shaman class.