WoW Classic Season of Discovery: What is the BiS gear pre-raid for Shaman

If you want the BiS gear for your Shaman in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you’re going to have to put in some serious work. Thankfully, not every piece of gear they require is a World Drop or a Dungeon Drop. Leatherworkers will find they can put together quite a few pieces of gear, as can Engineers and Blacksmiths. Thankfully, all of their gear drops in Horde-related areas of the map - no need to run to Deadmines unless you want one particular two-hander.

Before diving deep into Blackfathom Deeps in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you’ll want the best possible gear on your Shaman. While you may not have all these items before you start raiding, they will certainly enhance your stats as far as possible. Here’s what you need to pick up ahead of raid time.

BiS gear for all Shaman specs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

We’ll focus on Enhancement Shaman first in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. This is because they have a new option - the ability to be a tank class. The gear you’ll pick up for Enhancement isn’t really that different between melee and tank, either. For that reason, I’ll give one hander, two hander, and shield options for this class.

The real difference is going to be in what Runes you pick for the WoW Classic Season of Discovery Shaman class, not in the gear you opt for. When it comes to professions, you have a lot of options in Leatherworking and one for Engineering.

You could also craft a one-handed weapon in Blacksmithing if you want. I’ll focus on non-profession options as much as I can, but I will list those too, for those who want them.

Tank/Enhancement gear options:

Head: Humbert’s Helm (Drop from Rare Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillsbrad) / Green Tinted Goggles (Engineering)

Humbert’s Helm (Drop from Rare Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillsbrad) / Green Tinted Goggles (Engineering) Neck: Sentinel’s Medallion (Warsong)

Sentinel’s Medallion (Warsong) Shoulders: Dark Leather Shoulders (Leatherworking) / Bristlebark Amice (World Drop)

Dark Leather Shoulders (Leatherworking) / Bristlebark Amice (World Drop) Cloak: Slayer’s Cape (World Drop)

Slayer’s Cape (World Drop) Chest: Panther Armor (The Den quest in Stonetalon Mountains) / Black Whelp Tunic (Leatherworking)

Panther Armor (The Den quest in Stonetalon Mountains) / Black Whelp Tunic (Leatherworking) Hands: Brawler Gloves (World Drop) / Heavy Earthen Gloves (Leatherworking)

Brawler Gloves (World Drop) / Heavy Earthen Gloves (Leatherworking) Wrist: Forest Leather Bracers (World Drop)

Forest Leather Bracers (World Drop) Waist: Deftkin Belt (Je’neu of the Earthen Ring quest in Ashenvale)

Deftkin Belt (Je’neu of the Earthen Ring quest in Ashenvale) Legs: Leggings of the Fang (Wailing Caverns)

Leggings of the Fang (Wailing Caverns) Feet: Stomping Boots (Elixir of Pain quest in Hillsbrad)

Stomping Boots (Elixir of Pain quest in Hillsbrad) Rings: Seal of Sylvanas (Arugal Must Die quest) / Silverlaine’s Family Seal (Shadowfang Keep)

Seal of Sylvanas (Arugal Must Die quest) / Silverlaine’s Family Seal (Shadowfang Keep) Trinkets: Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly Reputation)

Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly Reputation) One-Handed Weapon: Mighty Iron Hammer (Blacksmithing) / Headsplitter (World Drop)

Mighty Iron Hammer (Blacksmithing) / Headsplitter (World Drop) Shield (Tank): Commander’s Cest (Shadowfang Keep) / Shield of Thorsen (World Drop)

Commander’s Cest (Shadowfang Keep) / Shield of Thorsen (World Drop) Two-Handed Weapon: Advisor’s Gnarled Staff (Warsong Outriders) / Smite’s Mighty Hammer (Deadmines)

On the other hand, if you’re going to go for Restoration or Elemental Shaman in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you will need more or less the same gear. The difference comes from gloves, and that’s it. However, you can also get an amazing pair of Epic boots if you go for the Void-touched pattern on the Spidersilk Boots.

Elemental and Restoration gear options:

Head: Shadow Goggles (Engineering)

Shadow Goggles (Engineering) Neck: Glowing Green Talisman (World Drop) / Spectral Necklace (World Drop)

Glowing Green Talisman (World Drop) / Spectral Necklace (World Drop) Shoulders: Feline Mantle (Shadowfang Keep)

Feline Mantle (Shadowfang Keep) Cloak: Battle Healer’s Cloak (World Drop)

Battle Healer’s Cloak (World Drop) Chest: Robes of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Robes of Arcana (Tailoring)

Robes of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Robes of Arcana (Tailoring) Hands: Serpent Gloves (Wailing Caverns, Elemental) / Truefaith Gloves (Tailoring, Restoration)

Serpent Gloves (Wailing Caverns, Elemental) / Truefaith Gloves (Tailoring, Restoration) Wrist: Mindthrust Bracers (World Drop)

Mindthrust Bracers (World Drop) Waist: Belt of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Belt of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) Legs: Heavy Woolen Pants (Tailoring) / Darkweave Breeches (World Drop)

Heavy Woolen Pants (Tailoring) / Darkweave Breeches (World Drop) Feet: Spidersilk Boots (Tailoring)

Spidersilk Boots (Tailoring) Rings: Advisor’s Ring (Warsong - Honored Reputation) / Deepfathom Ring (Wailing Caverns)

Advisor’s Ring (Warsong - Honored Reputation) / Deepfathom Ring (Wailing Caverns) Trinkets: Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly Reputation)

Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly Reputation) Two-Handed Weapon: Crescent Staff (Leaders of the Fang quest in Wailing Caverns / Advisor’s Gnarled Staff (Warsong - Revered Reputation)

World Drops can be terribly expensive in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, so don’t feel like you absolutely must have them. The only time that will likely be the case is if you’re in a hardcore progression guild. Having several of these pieces will certainly help your stats going into Blackfathom Deeps as a Shaman, however.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery is still in Phase 1, which means the final raid content is Blackfathom Deeps. Even beyond that, there is still PVP to take part in, Runes to uncover and plenty of fun experiences to have.