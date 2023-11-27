xQc and Sodapoppin got into a bidding war in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore that exceeded $1,000 mark

Popular streamers Felix "xQc" and Thomas "Sodapoppin" Chance got into quite a bidding about a sword in a recent World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore stream, with the Twitch in-game gold being used by the two exceeding $1,000 in IRL money. The OnlyFangs guild, comprising some of the biggest content creators on Twitch and Kick, has been going strong despite many big streamers perishing.

The WoW Classic Hardcore mode has seen a huge revival on Twitch after the One True King members made the guild geared towards uniting the various MMO streamers. Headed by Thomas, the guild boasts a wide range of big names, including veteran World of Warcraft players such as Dowsky, while also including popular streamers such as Mizkif, Esfand, Pokelawls, and Pokimane.

In a recent stream after a GDKP run, there was an auction for a sword that both Sodapoppin and xQc bid for. The highly successful streamers drove the price sky-high, with the cost of the sword, when seen in IRL money, exceeding a thousand dollars.

"Gigachad move": Fans react to xQc giving Sodapoppin an item in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore after outbidding him with $1K worth of gold

The OnlyFangs streamer guild has been a hot topic of conversation among the Hardcore World of Warcraft community online due to the influx of highly popular content creators streaming the game on various platforms. A number of huge deaths, including that of Pokimane and Emiru, caused quite the drama.

Sodapoppin, who is the guild leader, has taken an active role in laying down and settling disputes that have cropped up since then. Only a few days ago, he ruled against xQc after the Canadian streamer got into a feud with Dowsky over layering. While the online clash resulted in Felix rage-quitting the guild, he has since returned and joined one of the recent raids, after which he and Chance got into a bidding war over an item called Warblade of Hakkari.

The one-handed sword may be a high-level item, but the price that it eventually went for has shocked many in the World of Warcraft community. What stunned people, even more, is that xQc eventually gave the sword away to Sodapoppin after outbidding him for free, with one viewer calling him a "gigachad" for doing so:

"xQc ended up giving the sword to Soda for free. GIgachad move imo."

Comment byu/Deathaur0 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Others noted how expensive the auction was, claiming that people could cash out that much gold for a lot of real-world money. Here are some general reactions from the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where the clip of the auction has gone viral.

Comment byu/Deathaur0 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Deathaur0 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Deathaur0 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Deathaur0 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Sodapoppin has been laying out a lot of rules that streamers must follow to participate in the OnlyFangs World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore guide. Recently, he specifically forbade Asmongold from reacting to a major raid that they plan on doing in the future.