Warzone 2.0 is set to receive a new explosive gadget for aquatic warfare

Warzone 2.0 will introduce multiple new gadgets and devices for players to use. The trailer reveal gives us a glimpse of an interesting device that will affect aquatic warfare.

The trailer shows a short clip of a player dropping a gadget on water that explodes and takes out enemy boats that were following behind. Introducing aquatic warfare and bringing such an explosive device into Warzone 2.0 will change the pace of the game, making players wary of such traps and destructive gadgets.

There is much to take note of regarding this new gadget being introduced into Warzone 2.0 and to what degree will it affect a game with a large map.

Warzone 2.0 introduces explosive gadgets for aquatic warfare

The trailer revealed a short glimpse of multiple new gadgets that will make their debut in Warzone 2.0. One of the most intriguing devices shown was an explosive gadget that could be used in water.

Let's take it from the top. The player is seen deploying the device from the back of a boat onto the water surface. The mechanism of the gadget implies that it can be thrown in other directions as well.

The gadget can be seen floating on the surface of the water, making it visible to players with keen eyesight. This new device seems to pack enough punch to affect anyone in its effective range. However, it is not known if it can take down boats or other aquatic vehicles in one explosion.

The trailer shows a short clip where the gadget makes a beeping sound, alerting players that it is armed and ready to explode. It should be audible in quieter situations while easy to miss during heavy fire exchanges.

It can be speculated from the same clip that the device might have a small delay before it is armed. This could allow other players to possibly avoid the explosive if timed correctly.

The gadget seems to have a mine-build that explodes upon contact with enemy aquatic vehicles. The question remains whether it acts similarly should a player swim and make contact with the mine.

On the contrary, this water mine could also be triggered based on proximity, allowing players to maneuver around pre-planted traps. This would mean that the explosives would only be triggered when players cross a certain range.

The innovative and realistic introduction of such gadgets may just be the secret key Warzone 2.0 needs to become one of the best Battle Royale games out there. Fans are expected to positively react to these new and neat gadgets.

