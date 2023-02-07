Warzone 2 bug allows players to shoot while defusing the bomb in Strongholds

Since the game's release in November last year, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been riddled with bugs and glitches that have hindered the gameplay experience of the fans; however, some of them give the player an unfair advantage instead of the opposite.

Strongholds in Al Mazrah are buildings that have a large number of AI bots that have planted a bomb in one of the rooms, and players have the option to fight through the hoards and defuse it to get a free loadout of their preference. A bug in the process gives the player an advantage, making it slightly easier to complete.

Shoot and defuse the bomb simultaneously using a bug in Warzone 2

Infiltrating a stronghold in Warzone 2 while playing a solo or duo match can be quite difficult because of the unlimited number of AI bots that charge at you. Once you eliminate all of them residing in the building, another wave will be sent via a helicopter landing outside the stronghold, making it harder for the players.

Infinity Ward has toned down the difficulty of the AI bots considerably since the release of the game, as they received many complaints from players who stated it was too hard to complete strongholds in Al Mazrah.

Bots in strongholds are armored and take more bullets to kill than a real enemy operator while also having a precise aim.

To counter bots in strongholds across Al Mazrah in Warzone 2, players can take advantage of a small bug that lets them defuse the bomb, shoot their gun and run around simultaneously. To do this, follow the steps below:

Get to a stronghold in Al Mazrah and kill the first wave of enemies to reach the room with the bomb.

Before defusing, drop the gun in your hand and start the process with your fists out.

Once the player has started to defuse the bomb, look at the dropped gun on the floor and pick it up. This will allow the player to shoot, run around, and defuse the bomb simultaneously.

Even though it is a slight advantage that saves the defuser's time, it can make or break a tight situation and help you out of a tough spot; however, players should remember that this is a bug, and exploiting it can possibly get you banned from Warzone 2.

