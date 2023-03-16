Warzone 2 developers quickly fix unintentional Tactical Sprint Nerf in Season 2 Reloaded

The major Season 2 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 went live yesterday at 9 am PT on all platforms. As with all updates, various bugs affected the overall gameplay experience.

The developers unintentionally altered the Tactical Sprint in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, causing it to only last up to three seconds and take over a minute for the cooldown period to get over. This impacted the launch of Season 2 Reloaded, but Infinity Ward quickly released a hotfix.

Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2 launched with major nerf to Tactical Sprint

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone It now takes over a minute to get your tactical sprint back after using it in MW2 It now takes over a minute to get your tactical sprint back after using it in MW2 😅 https://t.co/C3rXiMl11z

Since Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 use the same engine and gameplay mechanics, any bugs in one game will also be a part of the other. Consequently, this issue was found in Modern Warfare 2 but also impacted the battle royale title's gameplay.

Tactical Sprint in the game is an ability that allows the player to run faster for a short amount of time before the cooldown period kicks in, after which the ability can be used again.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We are working on a small update to correct irregular animation and behavior to Tactical Sprint. The change was unintentional and due to current investigation around the melee sprint reset exploit. Tactical Sprint behavior should return to normal once the update is live. We are working on a small update to correct irregular animation and behavior to Tactical Sprint. The change was unintentional and due to current investigation around the melee sprint reset exploit. Tactical Sprint behavior should return to normal once the update is live.

At the launch of Season 2 Reloaded, this glitch prevented Tactical Sprint from working as intended. This caused the ability to last only three seconds and the cooldown period to last over a minute. Even with the base perk 'Double Time' equipped, which increases the duration of the ability, the glitch persisted.

This made the gameplay in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 much slower as it did not allow players to use their Tactical Sprint as often as intended. The only way to reset the cooldown period was to either go prone and start running again or simply get a kill.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard This update went live shortly after this Tweet, and we have confirmed that it resolved the reported issues with Tactical Sprint.



trello.com/c/bAKiEjHd/187… This update went live shortly after this Tweet, and we have confirmed that it resolved the reported issues with Tactical Sprint. 🚩 This update went live shortly after this Tweet, and we have confirmed that it resolved the reported issues with Tactical Sprint.trello.com/c/bAKiEjHd/187…

The developers have been working on a different fix that allows players to exploit Tactical Sprint by resetting its cooldown. This can be done by performing a melee strike while running. While fixing this issue, unintended changes were added to the game.

Infinity Ward quickly acknowledged the issue and updated the community that it is working on a fix for this unintended change. A few hours after the launch of Season 2 Reloaded, a hotfix was released that removed the glitch.

Season 2 Reloaded is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

