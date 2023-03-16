Warzone 2 enables auto-looting of armor plates in Season 2 Reloaded patch

The second season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has received its mid-way "Reloaded" update, which brings various changes and bug fixes to the game. One of the major upgrades is a quality-of-life feature that makes picking up armor plates in the game much easier.

An "auto-looting" feature has been added to Warzone 2 so that players do not have to spend time picking up armor plates individually in the heat of a battle royale match.

More details about Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded's new auto-looting feature

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Season 02 Reloaded has arrived. Read the full patch notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… Season 02 Reloaded has arrived. Read the full patch notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

Gameplay on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island will be significantly faster in Warzone 2, thanks to the auto-looting feature. This new addition allows players to loot armor plates by simply running over them.

Previously, players had to first look at an individual armor plate and press the 'Pick Up' button to add it to their inventory. This was a major complaint as it added an extra step to the looting process, which was previously automatic in Warzone 1.

After considering this feedback, the developers made amends with the auto-looting feature. They had this to say regarding the change:

"As Armor Plates are a critical part of the gameplay loop, Players will now automatically pick up Armor Plates as long as they have available inventory or Backpack space."

Players must ensure that their inventory has enough space to add extra armor plates. Each slot can hold up to three armor plates.

This change also applies to DMZ. Similarly, players must ensure their backpack has enough space to store armor plates.

Another change is that the text from the armor break notification has been removed. Previously, once players broke their armor when shooting at an enemy, an "Armor Break" text would pop up. This text would confuse players as it was in the same font and size as when they would down an enemy. The notification has now been removed; only the sound queue and icon remain.

As new major updates are released, more quality-of-life changes are being added to Warzone 2. Players can expect the game to be more ironed out after the release of Season 3 next month.

Season 2 Reloaded is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

