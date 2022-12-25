Warzone 2 fans frustrated thinking hit registration in game changes over time

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is Activision’s latest Battle Royale title, and it aims to provide a realistic combat experience. The fast time-to-kill in the title is a distinct element that has got the community questioning its impact on the game. Moreover, some players have started to notice certain discrepancies in the BR offering's hit registration, which can make it difficult to eliminate enemy Operators.

A Warzone 2 gamer and Redditor, whose social tag is lilbigchungus42069, made a post on the platform citing their views on inconsistencies in hit registration. The user’s report included information about the game taking longer to properly record bullets hitting their enemies in the Battle Royale lobby.

Warzone 2 hit registration inconsistency

Hit registration is a common term that is used for almost all shooter titles on the online multiplayer platform. It simply refers to the game client successfully marking a character as damaged by enemy bullets, projectiles, etc.

User lilbigchungus42069 explained that it seems like the game automatically starts registering fewer hits the longer they play Warzone 2. Their report suggests the problem is something the game presents deliberately.

There are other players who have observed similar instances in their own matches. If hit-registration inconsistencies are actually occurring in-game, Activision needs to address this issue as soon as possible.

Moreover, some individuals shared their views about the time-to-kill being too fast in Warzone 2, which makes it difficult for the community to get an idea of how the hit registration system works in this latest Battle Royale title.

Server latency and network connection might also play a role in the hit registration problem, as players will receive delayed information while playing on a higher ping. The original post also talks about how the same weapon that got kills much faster earlier ends up taking longer to knock down enemies later on in the session.

Another Redditor replied to the post with an issue where their Frames Per Second (FPS) dropped drastically after a few hours of playing. The absence of a good FPS can make the game unplayable and also prove to be disadvantageous, as it is a fairly paced title. It's unclear if this has anything to do with the hit-registration inconsistency.

Players can follow the official Twitter pages of Call of Duty and Infinity Ward to keep up with official announcements and information on bug fixes.

