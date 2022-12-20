Warzone 2 loadout weapons now cost $2500 instead of $5000

One of the most anticipated updates, which changes the cost of primary weapons at buy stations, just went live in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is a welcome change, and although players have requested loadout markers at buy stations, this is probably as close as they can get.

Each custom weapon at all buy stations in Al Mazrah will now cost $2500, a stark difference from the previous cost of $5000. Players can now buy both their primary weapons for the price of one, and this will considerably speed up the pace of the battle royale.

Warzone 2 update halves the price of primary loadout weapons and introduces some bug fixes

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone BREAKING: Loadout weapons from buy stations have been reduced to $2500 down from $5,000.



It costs $5k total to get both of your favorite primaries in Warzone 2 now!

The update was released for all platforms, including PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with a total size varying from 275MB to 600MB. Some Warzone 2 gameplay changes and bug fixes have also been implemented, but the biggest change is definitely the reduced cost of loadout weapons.

From now on, it won't take much time for players to gather money, buy both loadout weapons, and go on the hunt. If a player has a class setup saved, those weapons will show up at buy stations for $2500. The list includes ARs, SMGs, LMGs, Sniper Rifles, Marksman Rifles, Shotguns, and more.

Another gameplay change that was recently implemented after the launch of Season 1 Reloaded is that the average number of buy stations in Al Mazrah per battle royale match has doubled. This means players will be able to spend their money and access their primary weapons in more places. Campers will also pose less of a threat near buy stations since there are now many around the map.

Moreover, players will now be able to access their loadouts via the loadout drop event during the second circle instead of the third. This is another change recently implemented by the developers to speed up the pace of the game.

Warzone 2 still does not allow players to buy their full-fledged loadouts from buy stations (unlike Warzone 1), which is something that many players have been complaining about. The only way to get loadouts in Al Mazrah is by infiltrating AI Strongholds or Blacksites, or by waiting for the public loadout drop event.

These updates are changing Warzone 2 based on player feedback. The game's community believes that there are many gameplay mechanics that still need to be tweaked, so they can expect to see similar changes in future updates.

