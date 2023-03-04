Warzone 2's latest glitch is allowing players to win the match while being stuck in the Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and some weird bugs ruining the gaming experience have already become synnonymus. However, Reddit user u/Expensive-Rest8840 would surely disagree with this idea.

A recent glitch left them stuck in the Gulag for some time and allowed them to win a battle royale match. This might sound absolutely unbelievable, but they explained how a weird glitch ended up with them becoming the winner of the match.

Here is what the player faced and how the glitch allowed them to win an entire match in Warzone 2.

"Won the whole match in gulag": Warzone 2 player shares weird experience on Reddit

According to the Reddit post, user u/Expensive-Rest8840 went into Gulag as usual. However, the experience wasn't the same as every other time. It featured no flag or timeout in the game and the player waited in the enemy spawn location.

While this glitch might seem like a regular one, it did not end there. A random enemy spawned in front of the player and after killing them, they did not return to the battlefield.

Based on the post, they got stuck inside the Gulag for a long time and enemies started spawning as usual. After almost five kills in the game, the enemy spawn was stopped but the player's misery did not end.

However, they stayed there until there was one more person was left and eventually the heli came and picked them up. The Reddit user could not leave the Gulag due to a glitch and ended up becoming the winner of the match in Warzone 2.

In Warzone 2, the Gulag allows players one more chance to return to the battlefield. In Season 2, the rules were changed back to the traditional one, where there's a 1v1 fight instead of the 2v2.

If more players start facing glitches like this, the gaming experience will be negatively affected. Players can hope that the current developers Raven Software will take this matter into consideration and fix the issue as soon as possible.

Warzone 2 is Call of Duty's free-to-play battle royale and is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. With a traditional battle royale, resurgence, and extraction mode named DMZ, the game offers a plethora of content for players.

