Warzone 2 Season 3's exclusive rewards get revealed by error, hint towards a new BR map

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 is almost around the corner and with the new season getting prepared for release, there are also rumors of exclusive new rewards for players. However, a recent error has led some players to obtain specific rewards that are supposed to go live with the release of Season 3.

Popular Call of Duty news account, Task Force Leaks Images, has revealed that the leaked rewards are supposedly a part of a mission in the battle royale and DMZ in Warzone 2 Season 3. On the Twitter thread, a fan also pointed out a hint from the revealed rewards, which might lead to a brand new battle royale map for Warzone 2.

Fan speculates the possibility of a BR map from Warzone 2's revealed rewards

According to the post, players should have gotten their hands on the new rewards upon defusing a bomb in Strongholds in Warzone 2 Season 3. However, due to an error on the franchise's side, they can now experience the rewards beforehand. The items consist of emblems, stickers, and other materials in the game.

The most interesting thing on this thread is how a fan connected these rewards to the new Warzone 2 battle royale map. By the looks of it, all the rewards are mostly cartel themed. Given that there is already a strong rumor going on regarding the possibility of the Las Almas map's introduction in the battle royale, Twitter user @NealCole15's anticipation might just be right in the near future.

If you have played the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, you must have noticed that the cartels have played a pivotal role throughout the story of the game. There was also a big "map Easter Eeg" named "Las Almas" in the campaign as well.

While connecting all the dots, there is surely enough room to speculate on what's forthcoming. However, Activision is very hush hush about the whole situation and is yet to officially confirm what players can expect in Season 3.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 is yet to have an official release date, but based on the Battle Pass cycle, the update is expected to go live on March 12.

