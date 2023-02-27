Warzone 2 Trials of Ashika tournament: Where to watch, prize pool, dates, and more

The second season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released on February 15, 2023, and launched a new resurgence map called Ashika Island. The small map hosts 52 players in the resurgence mode and only 18 players in the DMZ mode as it is 15 times smaller than Al Mazrah.

Call of Duty is hosting "Trials of Ashika," a kill-race tournament that will put 16 duo-teams head-to-head to promote the resurgence mode. Players will compete for a prize pool of €50,000 in the three-day tournament, divided into the group stage, group stage finals, and playoffs.

Phyzikk, Fifakill, and more will be competing in the upcoming Warzone 2 tournament

Here's everything you need to know about the Trials of Ashika 3-day tournament!

⚔ Day 1 - Group Stage

Day 2 - €10,000 Group Stage Finals

Day 3 - €40,000 Playoffs

Be sure to tune in from Feb 28th - March 2nd at 5PM GMT to catch all the action twitch.tv/callofduty

The Warzone 2 "Trials of Ashika" tournament is scheduled to take place between February 28 and March 2. The Group Stage will take place on Day 1 with no prize money, while on Day 2, the Group Stage Finals will be held with a prize pool of €10,000. The last day is when the playoffs will be held, worth €40,000.

Players can watch the Trials of Ashika matches during the three days on the official Twitch channel of Call of Duty. All competing players will also be streaming their gameplay on their respective channels on different platforms, including Twitch and YouTube.

The tournament will commence at 5 pm GMT on all three of these days and continue until the day's last match has been completed.

The tournament will be hosted by Jasmine "Veracity" Kanuga alongside the casters Chris Tunn, Alan Brice, Taylor Noble, and Andrew Campion.

The Ashika Island kill-race tournament will feature 16 Duos from Europe and the Middle East, and the team captains are:

FifaKill

Moonryde

Jaxstyle

FlexZ

Donka

Miniuwa

PhyzikK

KayzahR

cPentagon

ChowH1

Dieserkingphil

Emzia

BeCoolGamer

M0veMind

Punkill

Veyla

The kill-race tournament will work by putting two competing duo teams in the same quad team in a public game of Ashika Island resurgence in Warzone 2, and the duo that will be able to mount the highest number of kills in three matches wins. A bracket will be created for the group stages, and the losing team will go through a lower bracket to reach the playoffs.

The playoffs will be single-elimination matches held on the last day of the tournament. The duo, who will win all matches on the final day, will be crowned champions. More details on the tournament will be revealed before its commencement.

