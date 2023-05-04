Warzone 2 developers add in Gulag Entry Kits in Season 3 Reloaded 

The midseason update for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to launch next week and is bringing a plethora of content for players, including new guns, maps, skins, quality-of-life improvements, weapon balancing changes, and much more. The major update will be a continuation of the third season's story rather than a new theme.

A big part of Season 3 Reloaded is the upcoming changes to the mechanics of the battle royale matches in Al Mazrah. The pacing of the games in the core map of Warzone 2 will increase with the introduction of the Gulag Entry Kit, which basically allows players to go to the Gulag an infinite number of times.

Gulag Entry Kits in Warzone 2 let players get another go at re-entry

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season03-Reloa…



Warzone Ranked Play (BETA)

Alboran Hatchery Core MP map

🧩 Raid Episode 03

A new DMZ experience

Kevin Durant Operator Bundle Level up with Season 03 Reloaded arriving May 10Warzone Ranked Play (BETA)Alboran Hatchery Core MP map🧩 Raid Episode 03A new DMZ experienceKevin Durant Operator Bundle Level up with Season 03 Reloaded arriving May 10 👉 bit.ly/Season03-Reloa…🔥 Warzone Ranked Play (BETA)📍 Alboran Hatchery Core MP map🧩 Raid Episode 03💪 A new DMZ experience🏀 Kevin Durant Operator Bundle https://t.co/c6cVAaPjPj

Players will be able to find the Gulag Entry Kit around Al Mazrah as loot, and once equipped, it will provide you with an opportunity to fight in the Gulag again if you fail the first time. This way, the chances of you returning to Al Mazrah increase substantially, and your teammates save more money by not reviving you via the buy station.

Furthermore, if you are the last player remaining in the squad and have already used up your Gulag, finding this item will be useful and give you another life. This item can be used an unlimited number of times if you can find it every time after returning from the Gulag in Warzone 2. As per the official blog post:

"The midseason update expands your tactical options with Perk Packages plus the Deployable Buy Station and Gulag Entry Kit."

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



‍♂️ Perk Packages

Deployable Buy Stations

⚔️ Gulag Entry Kit Battle Royale Operators will have even more tools at their disposal for survival‍♂️ Perk PackagesDeployable Buy Stations⚔️ Gulag Entry Kit Battle Royale Operators will have even more tools at their disposal for survival 👇🏃‍♂️ Perk Packages💰 Deployable Buy Stations⚔️ Gulag Entry Kit

The item seems to be a tweaked version of the Gulag Entry Token from the first Warzone game. The developers have not yet revealed full details about the same, but players can expect the information to drop in the patch notes before the update goes live.

Season 3 Reloaded is confirmed for release on May 11, 2023, after being delayed by a day. The Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 update will be available on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Poll : 0 votes