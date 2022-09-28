Warzone Season 5 Reloaded release date and time for all regions

Call of Duty Warzone received its final Season 5 update with major lighting and environmental changes introduced to the game. A new mid-season update has been announced with the Season 5 Reloaded patch scheduled to release on September 28.

Players can expect a few more changes, including the introduction of new characters and weapons. in what could possibly be the final major update that Warzone receives aside from bug fixes and server support.

Let's look at when Season 5 Reloaded will be released for different regions with their respective time.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded release date and time

Sledgehammer Games @SHGames #Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded update is available for download on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, which begins tomorrow at 9 AM PT. We are withholding this update on PC, while we investigate a crashing issue. #Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded update is available for download on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, which begins tomorrow at 9 AM PT. We are withholding this update on PC, while we investigate a crashing issue.

With Season 5 Reloaded expected to be the final major update for Warzone, Sledgehammer Games, in a tweet, expressed an issue that came with the new patch on PC. They opted to release the following for Xbox and PlayStation at 9 am PDT.

Sledgehammer Games @SHGames This issue is now resolved. PC players can download the latest game update and match with console players again.



Sledgehammer Games were able to quickly fix the issue for PC users and replied to their previous tweet that PC users will be able to download the latest patch at the same time as Xbox and PlayStation users, and will also be able to crossplay.

When does Season 5 Reloaded arrive?

Call of Duty Warzone will receive its final major update, Season 5 Reloaded, on September 28 at the same time across all platforms and regions. The timings for all regions are as follows:

9:00 am PDT

12:00 pm EDT

5:00 pm BST

6:00 pm CEST

9:30 pm IST

What to expect from the new patch?

The update will introduce two new villains – Rorke and Seraph. Season 5 Reloaded will also introduce the Lienna 57 Light Machine Gun and BP50 Assault Rifle. A new Vanguard map called Fortress is being introduced to the game, and will be set in a post-apocalyptic Mediterranean Fortress, together with old ship parts, wreckage and crumbling walls beside it.

The weapons are quite beefy and reliable for long-range skirmishes. The BP50 Assault Rifle is going to be a bullpup automatic rifle that excels at long range but unfortunately, has a low ammo capacity. The Lienna 57 LMG is a weapon with great base stats and can be used like an AR with the correct choice of attachments.

Call of Duty Warzone is nearing its end and this was finalized when Activision announced the release of their newer titles that are supposedly going to replace the publisher's current games. The community has bonded with and spent countless hours in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, and could leave fans feeling a sense of nostalgia.

With one last major patch to sustain the old title until the official release of the new and improved Modern Warfare 2 (2022), fans can download the update on the aforementioned date and time according to their region.

