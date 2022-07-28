Watch: Portuguese Twitch streamer has her home broken into on livestream

A Portuguese Twitch streamer by the name of Karii had her home broken into by a neighbor during a livestream. She was unaware of the incident, but her camera picked up footage of a man briefly walking into her apartment to steal an energy drink before walking out.

Although her chat told her immediately afterwards to check the VOD for the intruder, she thought they were joking or pulling a prank on her. Nearly two weeks later, she decided to delete some older clips from her channel and came across the video.

She has since reported the incident to her landlord and the man who broke into her home has been given fifteen days to move out.

Karii is a 23 year old Twitch streamer living in Lisbon, Portugal. She primarily streams IRL content outdoors, and speaks in English to reach as wide an audience as possible.

During a stream a couple of weeks ago, she set down her camera during a livestream as she ran out to get something from her car. She was only away for a few moments before a man appeared on the stream, walking into her apartment to steal something before quickly making his exit. Karii returned soon after, completely unaware that someone had broken into her home.

Although her Twitch chat tried to warn her of what had transpired and asked her to look at the VOD, she said that she thought they were pulling a prank on her. Today, she decided to delete some old clips on her channel and stumbled across a clip of the man entering her apartment.

Karii has since reported the incident to her landlord and revealed that the thief was a male in his early 20s and one of her neighbors. She said that the man was still going through university and that she had previously asked him to dogsit while she was away for a week. She also revealed that the thief stole an energy drink from her refrigerator.

The streamer's landlord has since told her that he will be evicting the thief, giving him fifteen days to move out of his apartment.

Viewers react to break-in caught on stream

Viewers of the clip on Reddit wondered how often of an occurrence this was. One said that the Twitch streamer should check her house for hidden cameras.

Others wondered how it took so long for the break-in to come to her attention considering it happened on stream and her chat told her what happened.

While no one can blame Karii for thinking her Twitch chat might be trolling her, it still seems strange that the clip never made its way to her during the last two weeks.

