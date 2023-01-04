"We are ambitious, we want to compete and win on the biggest stages for FIFA": Offbeet Esports' FIFA athlete Karman Tikka

With competitive players around the globe gearing up for the first qualifier of the coveted FIFA Global Series, Karman Tikka will be looking to prove his mettle on the greatest stage of them all. The 20-year-old FIFA athlete will be representing Offbeet Esports at the event and will be aiming to continue his rich vein of form heading into the challenging task ahead.

Karman represented Mumbai City FC in the inaugural edition of the eISL, securing an impressive runners-up position in the tournament. Since then, he has only improved and continues to impress in every aspect possible, finishing second in the recently concluded FIFA 23 tournament hosted by Sportskeeda Esports and powered by Hyderabad Hydras.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Shivanshu Raturi, Karman Tikka expressed his thoughts and opinions regarding the competitive FIFA circuit in the country while chronicling his journey and his rise to prominence.

Offbeet Esports' Karman Tikka shares his experiences as a competitive FIFA athlete and his plans for the future

Q. When was your first experience with FIFA? When did you realize you had what it took to compete at the highest level?

Karman: My earliest memory of playing FIFA is when I was 10 years old. I played FIFA 14 with my cousins and friends. We used to play casually on night stays at each other’s places and slowly I started to get the hang of the game. After playing casually for two to three years, I went to my first local LAN event to test my skills. I got knocked out in the quarterfinals. As a first-timer, I was happy with my performance.

I suddenly started seeing FIFA as a competitive sport rather than a casual video game. However, I wasn’t fully focused yet, and I quit playing as it was affecting my studies. After two years, when Covid-19 put a stop to everything, I started gaming again. The mechanics of FIFA 21 favored my gameplay, and I started enjoying the game. Soon, I was confident enough to challenge other professional players in India.

Q. Your skillset has been respected and recognized by some of the top pros in the community for a while now. Did the opinion of your peers influence your decision to go pro?

Karman: I am very grateful to everyone who has appreciated and encouraged me along the way. However, to be very honest, I am someone who believes in going with my gut when it comes to all the major decisions in my life. After competing in a few events, I felt that I might have what it takes to go pro. My passion for esports and the fact that I was able to convert my strategies on the field gave me the confidence to make this decision. The validation from the top pros and peers only strengthened my resolve to continue.

Q. You represented Mumbai City FC in the inaugural edition of the eISL. How did the experience affect your perspective towards FIFA Esports?

Karman: It was one of the most fantastic experiences that I have ever had. Being the runner-up in such a big tournament boosted my confidence and it changed my whole perspective towards FIFA. I am much more focused today thanks to the tournament.

Q. You had an impressive tournament, finishing as the Runners-Up. After such a showing, you certainly had the attention of the community and several organizations. What made you choose Offbeet Esports?

Karman: Being a runner-up in the inaugural season of eISL is one of my greatest achievements. After the tournament, I got offers from a few organizations but somehow Offbeet stood out for me. I liked the fact that they wanted to help build the Esports industry from within, with their academy. There is a more holistic approach to training at Offbeet. It's not just competition, but it's about the everyday grind with your teammates. I also believe that it will prove instrumental in helping me build my brand.

Q. How is your experience with Offbeet Esports different from your time with Mumbai City FC?

Karman: Both organizations provide for all the basic needs of a professional esports athlete. Mumbai City FC gave me an incredible opportunity and a platform to test my skills with the best of the best. At Offbeet Esports, there is an everyday focus on each player’s gameplay. Our strengths and weaknesses are evaluated on a regular basis and our coach monitors our games and gives us valuable input at each stage. We have all been able to improve our overall gameplay with this training.

Q. You have a distinct style of play, incorporating a wide array of skill moves into the mix. How did you develop such an entertaining approach to the game over time?

Karman: Back when I used to play casually with my cousins, I tried to learn every skill move in the game so I could flex in front of them. I would tease them by asking if they knew how to perform a particular skill move. Little did I know then that all those hours of trying to perfect different kinds of moves for fun would come in so handy now and that it would become my strongest weapon in the game.

Q. What is your vision for your future in competitive FIFA? How does Offbeet Esports figure into this?

Karman: To be honest, Offbeet has been a great support to all of us players. The team, including the coach and the management, are tight with each other. They motivate us to play better and focus on each player separately. We are ambitious, we want to compete and win on the biggest stages for FIFA, perform to the best of our abilities and encourage each other to perform to do the same.

Offbeet is helping us prepare for this; from training, strategy, and game breakdowns to helping us with our mental health and understanding what it is like to be an Esports athlete not only at the domestic level but also on an international platform.

Q. How have you been preparing for the upcoming FGS qualifiers?

Karman: I try to participate in every tournament that I can. The more you play, the more you learn. A professional player sharpens his sense of the game and game management while playing with other pros. Apart from that, we are also following a strict training module.

Q. Both 1v1 and co-op modes are included in EA's blueprint for competitive FIFA. How do the approach and preparation vary for the two modes? Do you have a preference between the two?

Karman: 1v1 and co-op are two completely different game modes. Unlike 1v1, in co-op, you must trust your teammate and push each other to get the best out of each other. Compatibility and coordination are of key importance here. I find co-op more entertaining to watch, but when it comes to competitions, I prefer to go solo.

Q. What are your ideas for the future in terms of content creation and growing your brand on various platforms?

Karman: I intend to post a lot of reels, tutorials, and player reviews moving forward. I want to use social media to connect with like-minded people and learn and grow in the field. I intend to grow my personal brand by winning as many tournaments as I can. Every win teaches you something and opens new doors of opportunities for you and connects you to bigger platforms. Competitions are, after all, the best training grounds for any sport.

