“We need to use more outreach methods”: FanClash founder Richa Singh talks about creating an inclusive esports ecosystem

The gaming and content creation industry has long been dominated by men, but in recent years, female gamers and streamers have been making a name for themselves. Some, like Richa Singh, have even taken on entrepreneurial roles and created more opportunities for women in the industry.

Richa Singh is the founder, co-owner, and CEO of Asia's largest fantasy esports platform, FanClash. As International Women's Day approaches, the Sportskeeda Esports team spoke with Singh about her thoughts on female representation in India's growing gaming industry.

Readers can find an excerpt from an exclusive conversation with the founder and CEO of FanClash below.

"Women showed their ability to compete with male gamers on an equal footing": FanClash founder Richa Singh on a shift in the gaming industry

Singh discussed the issue of female representation in the gaming industry, the need to bridge the gender gap, and the importance of breaking stereotypes. She delved into various aspects of the gaming scene in India, including topical issues. She began by describing her journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur:

"For years, I was an avid gamer, which ultimately motivated me to establish a business in fantasy esports, and it was not a cakewalk. Especially for a woman when most stakeholders are men, right from investors to consumers."

She added:

"In recent years, there has been a huge shift in the gaming industry, with a remarkable stride towards gender equality as women showed their ability to compete with male gamers on an equal footing. They took part in game development, designing, and marketing. Female gamers gained popularity as they empowered themselves, and it's been an enlightening journey for me as I co-own FanClash, Asia's largest fantasy Esports platform, and help to break stereotypes."

A few years ago, female representation in gaming and content creation was minimal. However, the situation has considerably improved, with more women becoming involved in the esports ecosystem as content creators, streamers, gamers, journalists, casters, and analysts. Acknowledging the role of women in the gaming community and their efforts to bridge the gap between genders, Richa Singh said:

"Females are an active part of the gaming community, working to bridge the gap between themselves and their male counterparts. The priority should be crafting safe spaces for leadership identity where females should be able to focus on the job, not overthink regarding invisible barriers, and to create jobs for those women who are passionate about gaming and want to make a career out of it, from game designers and developers to content creators and influencers."

She continued by explaining how a more inclusive esports ecosystem could be developed:

"Women can also look into roles such as esports commentator or analyst, game tester, or game artist. We need to use more outreach methods to attract women to this space, as well as provide ample support for retaining and developing the ecosystem's existing female talent."

Finally, Richa Singh also mentioned creators like Xyaa, Sherlock, and Meow16k:

"We have ace women gamers who have demonstrated their talent. Players like Shagufta "Xyaa" Iqbal, Monika "Sherlock" Jeph, and Saloni Panwar (Meow16k) are some of the top Indian female gamers. From competitive tournaments to streaming platforms, women are taking up the mantle of game-making and game-playing with new avenues for representation and storytelling in the gaming world. We anticipate a climax with shattered gender stereotypes associated with gaming if this trend continues."

Richa Singh is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad (two of India's most prestigious educational institutes). She founded FanClash in January 2020, which has made its mark in Asia and is a "one-stop place for all things esports fantasy." Aside from founding FanClash, Singh also co-founded BigStylist.

