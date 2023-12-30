"We're fixing it": Twitch streamer OhnePixel trolled after increased traffic causes new CS2 skin marketplace to malfunction

Popular Counter-Strike Twitch streamer Mark "OhnePixel" recently announced buying his own CS2 skin marketplace called Skinbid. However, the official website seems to have started malfunctioning after an influx of new users. The content creator announced the news only a few hours ago, and while fans praised him for acquiring the online auction platform for in-game skins, many were unable to use it.

Esports personalities and viewers started sharing screenshots of "You are line" messages that have stopped them from accessing the website's features, with wait times ranging from 20 minutes to one and a half hours. YouTuber Nade King replied to the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) and trolled Mark for the malfunction, saying:

"Last in Line Wins $1000"

Expand Tweet

OhnePixel promptly responded, saying they were fixing the issues immediately.

Expand Tweet

"You should definitely be proud": Despite a somewhat rocky launch, fans praised OhnePixel for his CS2 marketplace announcement

OhnePixel is one of the top English-speaking CS2 streamers on Twitch, currently averaging about 10K concurrent viewers on the platform during his regular broadcasts. The content creator has announced that he recently became co-owner of the Counter-Strike skin marketplace known as Skinbid with Zipel.

Mark announced it on his stream and also made a post on X, stating:

"I officially own a CS2 skins marketplace! this has been a dream of mine for years now. skinbid is now owned by two passionate skin nerds (zipel & me) who made their dream a reality."

Expand Tweet

Skin marketplaces and third-party auction houses have always been sketchy, having been plagued with bots and scams in the past. However, the involvement of one of the top Twitch streamers with Skinbid certainly lends the platform a lot of credibility.

Considering how popular Ohnepixel is, his announcement led to the website witnessing a huge influx in traffic. This ultimately led to people getting put in queues with wait times ranging from 15 minutes to four hours.

One user on X wrote:

"Awesome, i'll check it out in 1 hour and 27 minutes!"

Expand Tweet

Another user's screenshot stated that the wait time was about four hours.

Expand Tweet

As explained in the screenshots, the reason for the queue was because of the "high volume of traffic" and because there is a need to "limit the amount of users on the website" for the best experience. A few voiced their discontent in the comments, questioning whether proper testing had been done before the announcement.

Expand Tweet

Others have defended OhnePixel, praising the Twitch streamer for coming this far in his career to finally fulfill his dream of owning a CS2 skin marketplace and store.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As mentioned before, OhnePixel is currently one of the most popular CS2 streamers on Twitch. This is why a recent "leak" about a potential move to the rival platform Kick has rocked his community, with many viewers speculating on the matter.