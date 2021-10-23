"We’re still far from there": Disguised Toast reveals why xQc and Ninja can't become household names

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang has revealed why Twitch streamers like Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins can't become household names like most television or movie stars. The former Among Us sensation revealed how gaming is still too "niche" and how it might still take some time before it overtakes other forms of traditional entertainment.

In the third episode since the OfflineTV podcast's return to YouTube, Disguised Toast was in conversation with Pokimane and explained the reason behind his aforementioned statement.

Toast states xQc and Ninja as prime examples of his theory

The popular Canadian streamer spoke about how xQc and Ninja have been responsible for creating a powerful wave within the gaming community. Ninja was perhaps the first gamer whose name permeated far and wide, so much so that it became synonymous with Fortnite.

Here's what he said:

“The biggest impact a gamer has had would be Ninja. He made a lot of money, and it kind of paved the way for those platform deals. Ninja’s manager was really smart about what he did and kind of set all of us up.”

Toast revealed how tough it is to reach that level of success within the gaming industry. Sadly, even after you do, it's a mammoth task to overcome the popularity of other forms of traditional entertainment such as acting or singing.

Toast added:

“Not a lot of people would know him (xQc), right? If you’re into gaming, you’ll know him. But a lot of people still aren’t into gaming. Maybe gaming reaches a point one day where it’s synonymous with television and movies. That would be cool. That would be very nice. But we’re still far from there.”

The member of the iconic group "Amigops" also revealed his plans to make a movie centered around OfflineTV.

However, in that same breath, he revealed that it would be quite a difficult task. He claimed that the movie would not attract enough numbers before stating how viewers might struggle to recognize streamers even if they watch the movie.

Disguised Toast, xQc, and Ninja have served as the backbone of the streaming industry for as long as fans can remember. Sadly, Toast bid a heart-wrenching farewell to Among Us earlier this year.

Ninja's Fortnite streams have become less frequent as the streamer has added other titles to his collection, including Valorant.

xQc, on the flip side, has found solace in variety. His GTA RP streams broke the internet earlier this year. However, they, too, have become less frequent and the Canadian streamer is found streaming Valorant every now and then.

