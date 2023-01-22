On January 22, YouTube Gaming icon Rachell "Valkyrae" hosted a Reddit recap segment, during which she came across a clip of fellow YouTube Gaming streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" hilariously impersonating her.

Upon seeing the latter's shenanigans and how he perfectly managed to mimic the former's behavior, the 100 Thieves co-owner stated:

"What a dork! Look at this guy."

Valkyrae amazed with Sykkuno's impersonation of her

Valkyrae spent the first few hours of her livestream on January 22 hosting a Reddit recap segment. She came across a post by Redditor u/Final_Rub6460 that featured Sykkuno impersonating her:

While watching the clip, the Los Angeles-based content creator expressed surprise at fans who speculated that Sykkuno was streaming from the "other side of the wall." She exclaimed:

"Okay, the amount of people that thought that Sykkuno was on the other side of the wall... was questionable. I actually couldn't believe how hard it was for people to comprehend that he has two separate setups, in two different places! With the same backdrop! I was shocked!"

In the Reddit video, Sykkuno was seen placing his camera directly on top of Valkyrae's and began lip-syncing her speech. He also made gestures that appeared to imitate the YouTuber.

The 39-second-long clip concluded with Sykkuno bursting out laughing and saying:

"I'm trying to pretend I'm Rae. Did it work? Did it work, guys? Did it work?"

When Rachell saw the former Twitch streamer's antics, she laughed and joked that he was a "dork." She praised Sykkuno's impersonation skills, saying:

"Wait, he's so like, spot on! I miss his setup already. Wait, how am I going to play Valo today without the right settings?!

Fans react to streamer's clip

A handful of fan reactions were shared on the YouTube comments section, with one viewer stating that the streamer's interaction was adorable. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Valkyrae and Sykkuno are good friends and have collaborated on several occasions. In addition to streaming, both personalities have voice-acted in the popular anime Tribe Nine as twins.

In a Twitter update posted on April 12, 2022, the content creator stated:

"Excited to announce that Sykkuno, Toast, and I had our first-ever voice-acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine, all thanks to Corpse (Husband) :'). Sykk and I played the twins!"

RAE @Valkyrae Excited to announce that sykkuno, toast and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine all thanks to Corpse:’) syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now :) Excited to announce that sykkuno, toast and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine all thanks to Corpse:’) syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now :) https://t.co/JvtCzjYLQY

Valkyrae has been exclusively livestreaming on YouTube Gaming since 2020 and currently has over 3.82 million subscribers on her channel.

