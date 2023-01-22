On January 22, YouTube Gaming icon Rachell "Valkyrae" hosted a Reddit recap segment, during which she came across a clip of fellow YouTube Gaming streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" hilariously impersonating her.
Upon seeing the latter's shenanigans and how he perfectly managed to mimic the former's behavior, the 100 Thieves co-owner stated:
"What a dork! Look at this guy."
Valkyrae amazed with Sykkuno's impersonation of her
Valkyrae spent the first few hours of her livestream on January 22 hosting a Reddit recap segment. She came across a post by Redditor u/Final_Rub6460 that featured Sykkuno impersonating her:
While watching the clip, the Los Angeles-based content creator expressed surprise at fans who speculated that Sykkuno was streaming from the "other side of the wall." She exclaimed:
"Okay, the amount of people that thought that Sykkuno was on the other side of the wall... was questionable. I actually couldn't believe how hard it was for people to comprehend that he has two separate setups, in two different places! With the same backdrop! I was shocked!"
Timestamp: 00:31:20
In the Reddit video, Sykkuno was seen placing his camera directly on top of Valkyrae's and began lip-syncing her speech. He also made gestures that appeared to imitate the YouTuber.
The 39-second-long clip concluded with Sykkuno bursting out laughing and saying:
"I'm trying to pretend I'm Rae. Did it work? Did it work, guys? Did it work?"
When Rachell saw the former Twitch streamer's antics, she laughed and joked that he was a "dork." She praised Sykkuno's impersonation skills, saying:
"Wait, he's so like, spot on! I miss his setup already. Wait, how am I going to play Valo today without the right settings?!
Fans react to streamer's clip
A handful of fan reactions were shared on the YouTube comments section, with one viewer stating that the streamer's interaction was adorable. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:
Valkyrae and Sykkuno are good friends and have collaborated on several occasions. In addition to streaming, both personalities have voice-acted in the popular anime Tribe Nine as twins.
In a Twitter update posted on April 12, 2022, the content creator stated:
"Excited to announce that Sykkuno, Toast, and I had our first-ever voice-acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine, all thanks to Corpse (Husband) :'). Sykk and I played the twins!"
Valkyrae has been exclusively livestreaming on YouTube Gaming since 2020 and currently has over 3.82 million subscribers on her channel.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki