What is Dr DisRespect's "Doctober" contest?

Popular streamer Dr DisRespect recently announced the return of his popular Halloween Doctober contest in which viewers dress up in his iconic red suit for Halloween, cosplaying as a spookier version of him. This will be the contest's third installment, and fans are excited to show off their best costumes based on the popular streamer.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Doc posted a poster for his Doctober contest featuring him dressed appropriately for Halloween with fake blood and bruises all over his body. Doctober 2022 is a fun and unique way of celebrating the spooky season, and the event is also stacked with some amazing prizes and exclusive merch packages for participants.

Dr DisRespect announces Halloween Doctober contest on Twitter

With Halloween only a couple of weeks away, streamers and creators are getting into the spooky festivities and vibes with their own cosplays. Dr DisRespect is back with yet another fun-filled contest to bring in the Halloween festivities.

The contest offers many amazing free gifts and memorabilia for fans to get their hands on. The winner of the tournament will get a lifetime opportunity to play duos with the man of the moment himself.

The rules of the contest are fairly simple. Participants simply have to dress up in their best Dr DisRespect cosplay, add in a spooky twist, and tweet out a photo or a video with the hashtag #Doctober2021. Dr DisRespect will then review the submissions on stream and pick a winner.

As expected, the announcement grabbed the attention of fans, eliciting a plethora of reactions online. At the time of writing, the tweet already had over 8K likes and hundreds of retweets. Judging by the comments, most fans were thrilled to have an opportunity to showcase their creativity, and a few even began hyping up the event on Twitter. Others were looking forward to buying Doctober-themed merch.

Here's what fans had to say:

At the time of writing, only limited information regarding the contest has been revealed.

While it's still unknown what exactly Dr DisRespect has planned for the 2022 version of Doctober, it's safe to assume that the Halloween costume contest that tests the creativity of participants in photo and video form will likely be at the forefront of the event. That being said, it will be pretty interesting to see what fans come up with and how creative their impersonations of the streamer are.

