What drops can you get from the Boggi in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC has given players several new creatures to hunt. One of them, the Boggi, can be quite a challenge to round up, but they provide great rewards.

Boggis tend to be on the smaller side. However, some of the new areas from the DLC are teeming with these creatures. There is also a special mission that players can participate in to load up on tons of Boggi loot in a short amount of time.

Special monster from the Citadel worth farming in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Boggis are native to the Citadel, one of the new areas that players got access to in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC. There are four sections in this area where one can find multiple Boggis, but another mission can help with that later on.

Here's what Boggis can drop after being slain with their percentages:

Boggi Thickhide: 52%

Boggi Shard: 33%

Crushing Fang: 15%

Now, although the Crushing Fang has the lowest drop rate, it isn’t like the Boggi is the only monster that can drop them. Players might be better off farming other monsters such as the Baggi or Wroggi. The other two drops, though, are exclusive to the Boggi.

Boggis will be found in the Citadel in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

It’s important for one to remember that they don’t get access to the Citadel right away, though. Players need to hit Master Rank 3 to enter the Citadel. They also have to slay the Garangolm, one of the lords of the area.

Boggis will specifically be found in areas 1, 8 and 10 of the Citadel. Players can also happen upon an Outbreak of Boggi, but that would require a bit of luck. Outbreak of Hornetaur or Pyranutaur will make Boggis appear less frequently. However, if players participate in the Soft or Spotty mission, they will get to see a lot more Boggis and potentially get more loot.

One can also rack up kills in a short amount of time if they do manage to find Boggis. These creatures hunt in packs, so players will usually be able to find several at once if they make it to one of their camps.

One important thing to do when fighting Boggis is to keep an eye on the health bar. Boggis get more aggressive on enemies with lower health, so the easiest way to farm them is to stay safe and maintain a good health bar while fighting them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far