Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Release date and time for all regions, platforms, and more

Although Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak releases on June 30, 2022, it will unlock at different times, depending on the player's region. Those living in the western United States will get the game today on June 29, 2022, but everyone else will receive it slightly later. When the Monster Hunter Rise expansion releases, it will feature additional gameplay features, brand new bosses to battle, and more.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launch times, platforms, and new features

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak releases soon, and will be available on the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on release day, so players can dive immediately back into their adventures. It will be available at specific times around the globe, and the list below shows all region-specific times to be aware of, for those who want to start as soon as possible.

Monster Hunter Rise for all regions

June 29, 2022, 09.00 pm PT

June 30, 2022, 12.00 am ET

June 30, 2022, 04.00 am UTC

June 30, 2022, 05.00 am BST

June 30, 2022, 06.00 am CEST

June 30, 2022, 09.30 am IST

June 30, 2022, 01.00 pm JST

Post launch, there will be plenty of new challenges to complete, including a brand new difficulty. G Rank (or Master Rank) will be available for players to try out and will feature more powerful versions of familiar monsters. Some may even have new attacks, making the encounters far more intense.

A wide variety of new features will be added as well. Silkbind Attacks have also been added for each of the weapon styles to offer new and unique ways to play the title. Players will also be able to use Switch Skill Swap to change between Red and Blue Skill Skill Scrolls, with Swap Evade also being available. It can only be performed after using a Switch Skill Swap, but allows players to move in any direction.

When it comes to movement tech, there’s also the new Wirebug feature. The Wirebug is essentially a grappling hook that players can use to quickly move around in open areas or climb rocky terrain faster. Additionally, it can be used in combat to set up ferocious attacks.

Set sail for Elgado and take on your biggest adversaries yet in Monster Hunter Rise: From Kamura to the Kingdom, your strongest foes are on the horizon.Set sail for Elgado and take on your biggest adversaries yet in Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak From Kamura to the Kingdom, your strongest foes are on the horizon.Set sail for Elgado and take on your biggest adversaries yet in Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak. https://t.co/aeXZRhS2Fy

There’s also Wyvern Riding, which lets players briefly take command of a monster to ride it, and even use it to attack other monsters. Clearly, this promises to bring fresh, new strategies to fight even the toughest monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Wiredashing won’t be required to wall run anymore, which is a major improvement. Now, players will just have to dash, leap, or mid-air dodge towards a wall to begin wall running.

Furthermore, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will include new area, Elgado. This is the new HQ that players will call home.

Players will also have some powerful new monsters to try and take down, all of which promise to be exciting encounters. There’s also the powerful monster that is the focus of the story, the dreaded Malzeno.

All monsters in Sunbreak

Shagaru Magala (MH4U)

Scorched Magnamalo (New Subspecies)

Furious Rajang (MHFU Subspecies)

Seething Bazelgeuse (World Subspecies)

Espinas (MH Frontier)

Gore Magala (MH4U)

Daimyo Hermitaur (MHF2)

Pyre Rakna-Kadaki (New Subspecies)

Lucent Nargacuga (MH3U Subspecies)

Astalos (MHG)

Aurora Somnacanth (New Subspecies)

Blood Orange Bishaten (New Subspecies)

Garangolm (New)

Lunagaron (New)

Magma Almudron (New Subspecies)

Malzeno (New)

Seregios (MH4U)

Shogun Ceanataur (MHF2)

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter Overcome the malevolence of Scorned Magnamalo, or be consumed by its twisted Hellfire. #Sunbreak Overcome the malevolence of Scorned Magnamalo, or be consumed by its twisted Hellfire. #Sunbreak https://t.co/1YrvGIcV9I

On June 30, 2022, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will launch on the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC, and with it, comes new challenges and adventures to tackle either alone or with friends.

