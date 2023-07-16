"What the f**k!" - Twitch streamer astounded after getting banned from BattleBit Remastered for 1,826 days

On July 16, 2023, Twitch streamer Lane "Surefour" went viral on social media after he got banned from BattleBit Remastered for 1,826 days. For those unaware, Surefour is a former Overwatch pro, who has gone on to become a prominent Twitch personality. The Canadian is currently affiliated with the esports organization, Sentinels, and boasts 459,764 followers on his channel.

Surefour was killing opponents with a sniper rifle in BattleBit Remastered when his session abruptly ended. He received a notification, stating that his account had been banned until July 16, 2028, and that he could rejoin the servers after five years.

The content creator was astounded after reading the in-game message and exclaimed in surprise:

"Connection to the server was lost? Huh? (The in-game ban message pops up) What the f**k!"

"This has to be a bug or something" - Twitch streamer Surefour responds after getting banned from BattleBit Remastered, fans react

Surefour was four hours into his broadcast earlier today when his connection to BattleBit Remastered's servers was abruptly lost. A few seconds later, the FPS game alerted him that he had been banned for 1,826 days.

Here's what the in-game message said:

"Your account has been banned! Your account has been banned until Sunday, 16 July 2028, 02:45:25. You will able to join the servers again in 1,826 days, 23 hours, 59 minutes, 50 seconds. If you think this ban is due to an error, please contact the moderators on our Discord server. Ban reason - You are banned by EasyAnti-Cheat."

Timestamp: 04:08:15

After expressing his surprise at his suspension, the 29-year-old streamer wondered if this was caused by some bug:

"This has to be a bug or something! I missed, like, three sniper shots! What do you mean by, 'Banned by EasyAnti-Cheat?' Why am I banned for five years? 'I knew you were a cheater all along!' Well, I guess I'll see you guys in 2028."

Surefour's clip quickly rose to the top of the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/thenord321 speculated that the EasyAnti-Cheat must have detected a "false-positive":

Reddit community discussing the Twitch streamer's ban from BattleBit Remastered 1/3 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Meanwhile, others made light-hearted comments about the Twitch streamer's ban from the game:

Reddit community discussing the Twitch streamer's ban from BattleBit Remastered 2/3 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here are some more responses:

Reddit community discussing the Twitch streamer's ban from BattleBit Remastered 3/3 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

BattleBit Remastered is a massively multiplayer, first-person shooter game. It features a "near-fully" destructible map and can accommodate 254 players per server. At the time of writing, the title has received a "very positive" response on Steam, with over 53,000 reviews.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.