BattleBit Remastered class tier list: Which are the best classes in the game?

BattleBit Remastered is the latest and highly successful addition to the FPS niche, as it has been achieving a great number of sales within a few days of its release. With its new Roblox-like animation and interesting game mechanics, this new FPS offering is already giving stiff competition to heavyweights in its genre. Moreover, there are six different classes to choose your character from.

Each class in BattleBit Remastered has a specialized set of gear that you can use to compete in the 254-player battle royale. This article attempts to explain the ranks of all classes in the game in a tier list.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

BattleBit Remastered class tier list

As mentioned earlier, the FPS title has six classes available for the players to choose from, and they can pick any that sits right with their playstyle. However, this list is based on an FPS gaming perspective.

1) S+ Tier

Assault class

As it is an offensive in nature, the Assault class is perfect for FPS gameplay. Hence, it is an easy S+ rank, as is the contemporary FPS gameplay. Moreover, there is a wide catalog of assault rifles to choose from, like the HK419, as the main weapon. It is great if you want to play on the frontlines and enjoy the maximum potential of BattleBit Remastered.

However, remember that the Assault class is not for other supplementary jobs like repairing and healing. You will get a plethora of offensive gadgets to choose from, like the mines, C4s, and the M320 Smoke Grenade Launcher. Hence, these features collectively make this class an easy S+ tier offering in the game.

2) S Tier

Recon class

This is one of the best classes in the game as it employs some of the most powerful weapons. The reason is that Recon is for range management as you have access to sniper rifles and marksman rifles, like the M200.

You can even manage some air drones for C4 delivery. Aside from all the traps and assists, you will also find the grappling hook acting as a great support during combat in the game.

3) A Tier

Engineer class

If you want versatility, the Engineer class is the right pick for you in BattleBit Remastered. From SMGs to marksman rifles, Engineers in this game make use of everything. However, the biggest aspect is the ability to repair vehicles, and having various tools for it. You can deploy your character for various tasks, and can even send it to the frontlines with assault rifles.

Additionally, the armor choices in this class are pretty diverse. The extensive assortment of anti-vehicle mines and grenades make it a very capable class in the game.

4) B Tier

Medic class

The Medic class in BattleBit Remastered is a pretty decent choice to go forward with, as it has a variety of assault rifles and healing capabilities. Alongside this, it also has access to SMGs and self-defense weapons, like the P90. However, as the name suggests, the prime function here is to heal teammates and itself whenever needed to keep going.

However, it does not do much in the defense department as its armor is pretty weak and loses some durability to make space for more ammo in the FPS title.

5) C Tier

Leader class

Instead of calling it a class, the better term would be a "post." However, the game considers this as a class, hence, the Leader is only exclusive to the squad leader.

It does not serve a different purpose than the Assault class as it has access to various assault and marksman rifles. However, it does distinguish itself from the others in the BattleBit Remastered's team as it has an unusual helmet.

6) D Tier

Support class

The Support class is arguably the most subpar pick to play with in BattleBit Remastered. Although it has certain light machine guns such as the M249, it cannot access any more weapons other than this. Aside from this restriction, the main function here is to supply ammo to teammates, a truly boring job to do in an FPS title.

