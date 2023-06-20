Is BattleBit Remastered making its way to the PlayStation and Xbox consoles?

Within just a couple of days of its official launch, BattleBit Remastered has grown to be one of the top-selling first-person shooters on Steam. What makes the title so popular is its Battlefield 2042 style of gameplay, along with a Roblox-like art style and aesthetic that have captured the attention of many in the FPS community.

With the title becoming a bestseller on Steam, players have been wondering if it will eventually make its way to other platforms. Many modern FPS titles have not only been simultaneously launching on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but they're also allowing for crossplay and cross-progression between the platforms. Hence, it’s not entirely surprising to see fans of the Sony and Microsoft consoles interested in getting their hands on this incredibly popular title.

Unfortunately, BattleBit Remastered is yet to provide the community with any official details on a PlayStation or Xbox port. However, while the developers might not be planning for it just yet, they may look to port the title in the near future based on community demand.

BattleBit Remastered is a Roblox Battlefield 2042

ControlledPairs @ControlledPairs Little Bird go brrrrrrrrrrrrr in @BattleBitGame . A little teamwork goes a long way in this game. Little Bird go brrrrrrrrrrrrr in @BattleBitGame . A little teamwork goes a long way in this game. https://t.co/Ql8WUjBP2o

BattleBit Remastered plays out a lot like Battlefield 2042, with both of the games having big servers, a class system, class-specific weapons and abilities, and breakable environments.

The game hosts 254-player servers, and what makes it captivating is the Roblox like art-style that it went for, which many like to call a “low-poly aesthetic.” The game’s gunplay is also considered by many in the community to be quite satisfying. There are over 45 customizable weapons in the game, and with the class system, BattleBit Remastered allows for a good deal of unique playstyles that you can try out.

However, the game is not entirely perfect, and there seem to be a fair bit of performance issues with their servers, which is resulting in many players automatically disconnecting from the game.

It’s likely due to the sudden surge of popularity that the title has seen since its launch, as this level of popularity was likely not something that the developers were anticipating.

Apart from the unique aesthetic and gameplay, the other things that drew players to BattleBit were the low 15$ entry point and low hardware requirements, which made it accessible to a wider audience.

Poll : 0 votes