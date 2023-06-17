5 best weapons in BattleBit Remastered

BattleBit Remastered is the latest addition to the FPS gaming community as it rivals even the likes of the Battlefield franchise with its enormous sales within the first day of launch. Aside from the interesting animation style and the Roblox-esque design, the game is available on Steam for a mere $15. Hence, it has heaved a breath of fresh air into the customary FPS community.

As many players are already invested in the FPS, it is no wonder that everyone would want to acquire the best weapons the game has to offer. Hence this list comprises the five best weapons in BattleBit Remastered.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions.

Exploring the five best weapons in BattleBit Remastered

Weapons are the core of any FPS title, and this game is no different. As you look to get the weapons that suit your playstyle, you would also want to demolish opponents with the strongest weapons in the game.

As mentioned earlier, BattleBit Remastered has achieved tremendous sales; hence, every match is chaotic. Therefore, it is natural that you would want the best weapons in the game.

1) MP7

One of the most iconic weapons in modern-day FPS, the MP7 is also one of the most preferred choices for an SMG or a submachine gun in the game. It is one of the most celebrated weapons in the game because of its fast time to kill, or TTK, and the perfect range.

Hence, if you want a versatile and powerful weapon, the MP7 is a solid option to choose in the game. The gun has always been a great choice in any FPS title, and this game is no different.

2) AK74

Another addition to the "high fire rate" archive is the AK74, as this assault rifle is easily one of the most famous guns of all time in gaming and real life. However, the biggest perk this weapon has to offer is its time to kill, or TTK. It is by far the fastest among all other weapons in BattleBit Remastered, as it can demolish your enemies the fastest.

Moreover, it is available in the game quite easily as you can unlock this at Rank zero itself, and it also has two firing modes for versatility— the Semi-Auto and Full-Auto firing modes.

3) HK419

Continuing with the assault rifle trend, the HK419 stands at a respectable position in the game's weapons catalog as one of the strongest options for its versatile play style. Aside from its brilliant stats on paper, the weapon also flaunts its versatility with three different firing modes— Burst, Full Auto, and Semi Auto.

Hence, if you want a weapon suitable for every combat situation on the battlefield, the HK419 is the best option. This weapon unlocks at Rank 135. Hence, you must progress a bit in BattleBit Remastered to get it.

4) Kriss Vector

Coming back to the submachine guns on this list, we have the Kriss Vector as one of the best at it. Although it might be a bit lacking in the strength department, as it is comparably weaker than the other entries on this list. However, its high fire rate suffices for the drawback as it can fire bullets at high speeds to eliminate your target in BattleBit Remastered.

Moreover, this weapon unlocks at Rank 70 and has two firing modes, the Semi-Auto and the Full-Auto.

5) M200

All we have been discussing on this list are submachine guns and assault rifles. However, one cannot omit the strongest gun in the game, the M200 sniper rifle. As it is self-explanatory with any sniper rifle, all you have to do is sit quietly at your post and absolutely decimate your enemy from a fair distance with just one bullet. Moreover, you must reach Rank 100 to unlock this weapon in BatlleBit Remastered.

Poll : 0 votes