How to easily heal yourself and teammates in BattleBit Remastered

BattleBit Remastered is one of the most popular first-person shooters right now, becoming the top-selling game on Steam in just one day. Its unique Roblox-like aesthetic and the 15$ price point have made it accessible for many in the FPS community. The title has seen a significant spike in player base, with gamers from other regions finally trying it out.

There is a lot that you can do in BattleBit Remastered, from building new structures to destroying environmental elements and piloting vehicles. With so much gameplay variety present, many players are curious about the various combat mechanics that they can tap into.

One mechanic that players want to know more about is how they can heal themselves and other teammates. The game is not exactly clear on how one can go about doing it.

Hence, today’s guide goes over some of the things you can do to top up your health bar in the shooter.

Healing yourself and other players in BattleBit Remastered

To heal in BattleBit Remastered, you must use the Medic’s secondary gadget, called the Medkit. When you have the item in your inventory, you should equip it and use the left mouse button to heal yourself.

You can also heal other players and teammates around you. To do so, you must point the reticle at them and press the right mouse button.

You can even press “X” to throw the Medkit on the ground, which another player will be able to pick up and use.

The Medkit is the Medic’s unique secondary gadget. It is the only secondary gadget that they can pick in the game.

Additionally, it’s important to keep in mind that every class comes with bandages. While these are not for healing, they act as first aid that stops healing and can help revive fallen teammates.

How to change to the Medic class in BattleBit Remastered

You can freely switch between classes before spawning in this shooter. To switch to Medic, you must open the map screen and spot the list of classes at the bottom.

You can then pick the one with the heartbeat monitor, and it will automatically change your class to Medic once you spawn. Once the change occurs, you will be able to use the Medkit secondary gadget.

What weapons are available for the Medic class in BattleBit Remastered?

Along with the Medkit, the Medic has access to a lot of weapons like the standard assault weapons and lightweight SMGs, making it one of the most versatile classes in the shooter.

The utility, along with balanced gunplay, is what makes the Medic one of the more popular classes in the game.

Poll : 0 votes