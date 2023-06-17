How to easily change the game language in BattleBit Remastered

BattleBit Remastered is one of the highest-selling games on Steam at the moment. Much of the title's popularity is due to its unique approach to gameplay and art style. The shooter combines 254-player FPS gameplay with a Roblox-like design, making it stand out from others in its genre.

Additionally, BattleBit Remastered is quite inexpensive. For just $15, it has become one of the most accessible shooters on Steam.

With so many players finally trying their hand at the game, there has been a fair bit of curiosity regarding some of the quality-of-life features that the title offers. One of the more popular questions is how one can go about changing the in-game language. Since the title does not offer hints on such in-game setting changes, there are many players who are unable to alter the language.

Hence, today’s BattleBit Remastered guide goes over some of the things that you can do to change the language in the game.

Changing the game language in BattleBit Remastered

The reason many players are looking to change the language settings on BattleBit Remastered is that, for a few, the default language is set to French. This has issues for players in other regions, especially after the title’s popularity skyrocketed and became the top seller on Steam.

To change the language of the game, there are two things that you can do.

1) Change it from the main menu

The first thing you must do to change the language in the shooter is to make your way to the main menu. You will be able to identify it via the globe icon located on the bottom-left corner of the screen.

There, you will see the language settings, which will be set to French. You can click on the drop-down and choose the language that you are most comfortable with.

2) Modify the language settings

Another way to change the language in the title is to modify the language settings from the installation directory. This method is for those who can't get the language options from the main menu.

To do this, you must make your way to the installation directory of BattleBit Remastered and search for the BattleBitconfig.ini file, which you can find in the %appdata% folder. By clicking on it, you will be able to change the language to the one of your choice.

