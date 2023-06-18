Best Battlebit Remastered graphics settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Battlebit Remastered is now available in Early Access. The game has become the hottest news of this week as it competed against Battlefield and Call of Duty with very simple graphics and mechanics. Battlebit was developed by a team of three, and the graphics style of the title resembles Minecraft and Roblox. This means gamers won't need a high-end graphics card to play this title.

Thus, those with an RTX 3070 or a 3070 Ti can have the time of their lives playing this MMO shooter at 4K resolutions without breaking a sweat. The 70-class cards from the last generation pack enough rendering horsepower to run the game at the highest settings. However, we don't recommend cranking the sliders to the maximum to get a stable experience in the title.

This article will list the best graphics settings in Battlebit Remastered for Ampere-based 1440p gaming cards.

What are the best Battlebit Remastered graphics settings for the RTX 3070?

The RTX 3070 can play some demanding AAA titles at 4K without a hiccup. Thus, it's no surprise that Battlebit Remastered runs at the resolution without framerate drops. Do note that this game has no form of upscaling, and gamers must rely on native rendering.

Thus doesn't mean you can't game at 4K. The game runs pretty well with the following settings applied:

Screen

Custom resolution: No

No Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160 Screen mode: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen Screen scale: 100

100 Vertical sync: Off

Off Max FPS: 200

200 Brightness: As per player preference

Camera

Field of view: 110

110 Vehicle FOV: 90

90 Screen shake: 0

Graphics

Shadows enabled: Enabled

Enabled Shadow resolution: 1024

1024 Shadow distance: 100

100 Anti-aliasing: None

Rendering

Destruction quality: Medium

Medium LOD quality: 400

400 Number of lights: 4

4 Rain quality: High

High Shader quality: High

Image effects

Brightness/coloring: Enabled

Enabled Motion blur: Disabled

Disabled ADS effect: Disabled

Disabled Contrast intensity: 100

What are the best Battlebit Remastered graphics settings for the RTX 3070 Ti?

The RTX 3070 Ti is faster than the original $500 card for 1440p gaming. The card can also play the new MMO shooter game at 4K. The best settings are as follows:

Screen

Custom resolution: No

No Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160 Screen mode: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen Screen scale: 150

150 Vertical sync: Off

Off Max FPS: 200

200 Brightness: As per player preference

Camera

Field of view: 110

110 Vehicle FOV: 90

90 Screen shake: 0

Graphics

Shadows enabled: Enabled

Enabled Shadow resolution: 1024

1024 Shadow distance: 100

100 Anti aliasing: None

Rendering

Destruction quality: Medium

Medium LOD quality: 400

400 Number of lights: 4

4 Rain quality: High

High Shader quality: High

Image effects

Brightness/coloring: Enabled

Enabled Motion blur: Disabled

Disabled ADS effect: Disabled

Disabled Contrast intensity: 100

Overall, the new Battlebit game in the market has a pretty low barrier of entry. It can even run on some CPUs with integrated graphics at 1440p or 4K. Thus, gamers with high-performance cards like the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti need not worry about framerate issues in this title.

