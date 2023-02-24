Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are among the highest-end cards to play the latest AAA titles in the market, like Sons of the Forest and Atomic Heart. The GPUs were launched for 1440p gaming and can keep up with the resolution in most games.

Survival offerings like Sons of the Forest generally tend to be demanding. However, the latest product from Endnight Games has been optimized pretty well on PC. Thus, gamers can enjoy a 60+ FPS experience without breaking a sweat.

Like most AAA releases, the game packs a bunch of graphics customization options that can make fine-tuning for the balance between visual quality and framerate a bit of a chore. Thus, in this guide, we will list the best graphics options for the 3070 and 3070 Ti to help gamers with the process.

Sons of the Forest runs smoothly on the Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are very successful RTX 2070 and 2070 Super video cards. They are a solid blend of performance and pricing. Thus, it is no surprise that the GPU has taken over the market as well, and is currently the third most popular Ampere graphics card, behind only the 3060 and 3060 Ti.

The card can run most games at 4K without major compromises in visual quality. Thus, it is no surprise that players can almost max out Sons of the Forest at 1440p.

Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 can deliver a stable 60 FPS experience with the following settings applied. Gamers need not rely on upscaling technology to achieve the desired framerates.

Display

Resolution : 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

: 2560 x 1440 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Ultra

Ultra Ambient occlusion: Ultra

Ultra Fog quality: High

High Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Clouds: High

High Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax distance: High

High Billboard quality: High

High Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target: N/A

N/A Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is a tad bit faster than its non-Ti sibling. Thus, it is no surprise that the card can manage way over 60 FPS in Sons of the Forest with the following settings applied:

Display

Resolution : 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

: 2560 x 1440 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Ultra

Ultra Ambient occlusion: Ultra

Ultra Fog quality: High

High Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Clouds: High

High Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax distance: High

High Billboard quality: High

High Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target: N/A

N/A Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Sons of the Forest is a well-optimized title on PC and some entry-level 50-class cards can play the game smoothly. Thus, gamers using the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti GPUs need not worry about performance.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes