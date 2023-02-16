The RTX 3070 Ti is a 1440p gaming video card launched in 2021 as part of the mid-tier refresh to the Ampere-based RTX 30 series lineup. It is great for playing the latest titles like Warzone 2.0. They can handle competitive games like Fortnite in 4K as well.

Thus, it is no wonder that the GPU can run Warzone 2.0 flawlessly. The card can run the game in both 1440p and 4K when paired with a powerful CPU. However, like most AAA titles, Warzone 2.0 Season 2 comes with a bunch of graphics settings that can make fine-tuning the best options particularly difficult.

Thus, in this guide, we will list the best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 Ti. Players can adjust their settings accordingly to enjoy high framerates and visual quality simultaneously.

The RTX 3070 Ti is one of the best cards for playing Warzone 2.0 Season 2

The RTX 3070 Ti is a slightly bumped-up version of the original 3070 from a year earlier. The card is about five to 10% faster than the older variant. Thus, players can expect to play Warzone 2.0 Season 2 flawlessly.

Best Warzone 2.0 Season 2 graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 3070 Ti

RTX 3070 Ti Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (stick to 1080p or 1440p at most, if possible)

Select your monitor's maximum resolution (stick to 1080p or 1440p at most, if possible) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: High

High Distant Level of Detail: High

High Clutter Draw Distance: High

High Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: High

High Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: High

High Water Caustics: On

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: High

High Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Cache: Ultra

Ultra Particle Lighting: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)

Static Objects (GTAO) GTAO Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: High

High Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90)

90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

The RTX 3070 Ti is among the fastest video cards on the market. Thus, players need not worry about the performance of the GPU when trying the latest AAA titles and competitive games like Warzone 2.0.

