The RTX 3070 Ti is a 1440p gaming video card launched in 2021 as part of the mid-tier refresh to the Ampere-based RTX 30 series lineup. It is great for playing the latest titles like Warzone 2.0. They can handle competitive games like Fortnite in 4K as well.
Thus, it is no wonder that the GPU can run Warzone 2.0 flawlessly. The card can run the game in both 1440p and 4K when paired with a powerful CPU. However, like most AAA titles, Warzone 2.0 Season 2 comes with a bunch of graphics settings that can make fine-tuning the best options particularly difficult.
Thus, in this guide, we will list the best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 Ti. Players can adjust their settings accordingly to enjoy high framerates and visual quality simultaneously.
The RTX 3070 Ti is one of the best cards for playing Warzone 2.0 Season 2
The RTX 3070 Ti is a slightly bumped-up version of the original 3070 from a year earlier. The card is about five to 10% faster than the older variant. Thus, players can expect to play Warzone 2.0 Season 2 flawlessly.
Best Warzone 2.0 Season 2 graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 3070 Ti
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (stick to 1080p or 1440p at most, if possible)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: High
- Clutter Draw Distance: High
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: High
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: High
- Water Caustics: On
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: High
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Spot Cache: Ultra
- Particle Lighting: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)
- GTAO Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
The RTX 3070 Ti is among the fastest video cards on the market. Thus, players need not worry about the performance of the GPU when trying the latest AAA titles and competitive games like Warzone 2.0.
