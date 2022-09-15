"What have you just done?": British streamer Zoil breaks monitor while playing VR boxing on Twitch

British Twitch streamer Zoil ended up breaking his monitor while playing a VR game during a recent stream. The moment caught on stream has gone viral and accrued over 60K viewers on the purple platform.

The streamer was playing a VR boxing simulation game called Creed: Rise to Glory. Unfortunately, playing video games using a VR headset severely impaired the streamer's ability to sense his surroundings in the real world.

Zoil stepped too close to his desk while punching his opponent in the game and accidentally punched one of the monitors in his streaming setup. The noise and outcry from the streamer immediately signaled that things had gone wrong, despite the damage not being visible on camera. One of his friends could be heard exclaiming:

"Oh my god. What have you just done?"

Zoil shares picture of damaged monitor after accidentally punching it while streaming

Although the VOD was not available, the clip was widely shared on social media. The streamer even took to Twitter to showcase the damage he had inadvertently dealt. He posted a sarcastic tweet captioned "Good stream" and attached a picture of the damaged monitor.

VR streaming is fraught with danger when surrounding furniture is not accounted for. Back in March, something similar happened to a streamer called mekise, who hurt himself while playing the VR game Budget Cuts.

Virtual reality is meant to be an immersive experience, and players occasionally get themselves into sticky situations because of it.

Reddit and Twitter react to Zoil breaking his monitor

The incident is a great example of a failed stream, and the streamer oriented (and aptly named) subreddit r/LivestreamFail was quick to latch on to the clip. The post has seen a lot of traction, with Redditors making jokes about whether Twitch would consider this a violent action against the audience, referring to the widespread sentiment in the community about the recent ban enforced on erobb221.

Many VR users also gave tips to help gamers avoid similar accidents. One Redditor even mentioned a tip about keeping a fan running and using it as an "anchor" to orient themselves in the room:

Twitterattis also had some choice words to share after the streamer shared the picture of his monitor:

Rob Olivieri @Olivieri528 @ItsZoil This is what happens when you move around in VR instead of staying in place. I'm pretty sure VR headsets let you set a perimeter in a room so you can prevent something like that from occurring. @ItsZoil This is what happens when you move around in VR instead of staying in place. I'm pretty sure VR headsets let you set a perimeter in a room so you can prevent something like that from occurring.

Rai @Raitonin_ @ItsZoil I'm actually impressed that you've managed to break a PC and monitor in just over 3 weeks @ItsZoil I'm actually impressed that you've managed to break a PC and monitor in just over 3 weeks

SP @kaboosee919 @ItsZoil bro u were fs going to win that match @ItsZoil bro u were fs going to win that match

According to TwitchTracker, Zoil began streaming in 2020 and quickly rose through the ranks to become a Twitch Partner. With over 150K followers, the British streamer was also nominated for the Rising Star award at the 2022 Streamer Awards. He also recently participated in QTCinderella's Shi*Camp and has collaborated with streamers such as HAchubby and erobb221.

The Just Chatting streamer is noted for his distinctive gaming abilities and has seen an exponential growth in viewership since March 2020. The majority of his time online is spent hosting chat streams and playing games like Fall Guys, GTA V, and Minecraft.

