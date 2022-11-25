"What is wrong with you?" - xQc left stunned upon seeing a viewer donate 170 times to roast him

Twitch icon Felix "xQc" was left speechless during a livestream on November 25 after checking some donation-related statistics of a long-time viewer. While reacting to some viral YouTube videos, Felix's attention was drawn to a Twitch fan who was apparently roasting him.

When the French-Canadian noticed the viewer's name, he realized that the latter frequently made donations along the same lines and decided to reveal some previous messages.

xQc then discovered that the Twitch chatter had donated 170 times to his channel. The number astounded him, as he loudly exclaimed:

"Chat! Wait for it! 170 donos! What the f**k! What the f**k?! What is wrong with you?"

xQc reveals a viewer donated 170 times just to roast him on livestream

The former Overwatch pro was watching popular YouTube videos at the 06:08 mark of his November 25 livestream. He then noticed a long-time viewer commenting on the chat:

"You're a real baby now X."

Felix realized who the viewer was and called them out by saying:

"Dude, all you do is spam question marks. Look at what you do. Like, look at this guy. Oh, you're the... wait! You are the... hold up! All right, boys. Watch this. This guy, he's the donator. Watch this! It's you! Hey, yo! This is why everybody is spineless and always donates anonymously. Watch this, chat."

After checking some statistics, the streamer was taken aback by the viewer's donation history. He was careful not to reveal any sensitive information and stated:

"Oh, my God! Okay, yo! Listen, I thought holy s**t, dude! Okay, let me make sure that this is not showing any emails. Hold up. Okay, f**k! Snip (Windows' Snipping Tool). I'm allowed to show that, right? Like name, amount, and what he said. Yeah, it's all public."

Timestamp: 06:08:35

xQc took a screenshot of the viewer's donation amounts and the attached messages. Felix then read out some of the viewer's donation messages:

"Holy s**t, dude! 'xQc, we collectively put our a**es on the line to watching.' I think losing $500k then immediately depositing $200k...' 'I'm addicted to oxygen Aware.' Ain't no way I've seen a grown a** adult get beaten...' 'That explains why you're so f***ing odd lately.' 'You ain't got rhythm lil bro. Stop pretending.' Sorry lil bro. FIFA pack openings don't qualify you to be a...'"

Felix then realized how many times the aforementioned fan had donated to his channel, reaching a total count of 170. Assuming a minimum donation of $5 was made, the viewer would have spent at least $850 on the streamer's channel.

xQc wanted to invite the viewer to a voice call on his Discord server. When the 27-year-old saw the latter's comment "Yo, chill," he responded:

"What do you mean 'chill?' You donated 850 bucks for the f***ing hateful donos. You talk s**t in chat for days on end. I say, 'Yo, what's up,' 'Yo, chill!' Get your a** on the f***ing thing! I tell you what, we're playing 'Talk s**t or get banned.'

Fans react to the streamer's clip

xQc's clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and the reaction thread quickly gained traction. Here's what the online community had to say:

xQc is one of the most popular personalities within the streaming community. He became a full-time Twitch broadcaster after retiring from the professional gaming scene. His Twitch channel currently boasts 11,385,133 followers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes