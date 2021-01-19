Where does Cole spawn in Fortnite Season 5

With all the latest Fortnite's Chapter 2 - Season 5 changes, everyone is wondering where to find over 40 different NPCs scattered around the map.

Among those is Cole, an essential character if you are looking to snag Fortnite's Hop Rock Dual Pistols, an excellent weapon that deals 43 damage to opponents and has a magazine capacity of 18.

Cole's Spawn Points in Fortnite Season 5

Unfortunately, Cole does not spawn in every match of Fortnite, so it may take a few tries before you find him in one of his designated locations. For those seeking the Hop Rock Dual Pistols, you will also need to make sure you have 500 gold bars, or your search will be in vain.

Thankfully, the two locations Cole can spawn are close enough to each other that you should be able to check both rather quickly without too much worry about getting caught in the storm. The first location to check is north of Retail Row in the snowy hills. The second location is a shack located next to Shipwreck Cove.

Cole's locations

Along with offering the Exotic dual pistols, Cole can provide the following quests to players, granting them XP upon completion:

Harvest building materials

Harvest stone

Harvest metal

Build stone structures

Collect stone from structures

Destroy Stones

There are also various weekly quests that Cole may have available. Previously, fans have seen some that involve damaging players with the pickaxe, a task most easily performed on downed opponents.

Cole originally appeared in Fortnite as an Uncommon skin for 800 V-Bucks back in May of 2019. He is a miner, using the Save the World Renegade model, and gets his name from his profession, a coal miner. For those players lucky enough to have a Kondor skin, Cole has unique dialogue lines for those who talk to him with it equipped.