Who is Jamison Lightfoot? TikToker goes viral after seemingly tricking people into attending fake Drake and The Weeknd concert

A TikToker by the name of Jamison Lightfoot has gone viral on the internet after seemingly tricking people into attending a fake concert featuring Drake and The Weeknd. Jamison is a Canadian personality who currently boasts 140,100 followers. He creates a variety of content, including prank videos. Some of his most popular TikTok videos show him planting flowers where "he shouldn't" and transforming his neighborhood into an "electric vehicle only" zone.

On September 8, 2023, Jamison uploaded a TikTok titled, the fake Drake x The Weeknd concert, in which he placed fake concert fliers claiming that the renowned artists were hosting a "free concert" at Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The Tiktoker elaborated:

"I legally put up posters all around the city, advertising a free Drake and The Weeknd concert at Trinity Bellwoods Park. The only issue is - the concert is fake. I made the most OVO-coded poster possible. Correct sizing, check. Confused aesthetic, check. Corporate sponsors, check! It was time to plaster these everywhere."

Jamie Lightfoot upped the ante by flying to New York so that more people would turn up to the fake concert. He explained the reason for his shenanigans, saying:

"Your question must be, 'Why? Why fake a free concert, only for people to arrive to be disappointed? Well, sometimes, it's not about the concert. It's about friends and families finally getting an excuse to be with one another. To just talk and hang out in the park. We don't need Drake and The Weeknd to look one another in the eyes and just show our love..."

The TikToker jokingly said that he wanted to see the "world burn":

"I'm just kidding. I just want to watch the world burn."

"I feel like this is a harmless prank" - Netizens react to TikToker Jamison Lightfoot's recent prank

As mentioned earlier, Jamison's antics have attracted a lot of traction on the internet. At the time of writing, his TikTok video had over 885,000 views and 375 comments. Here's what the community on the platform said:

Drama Alert shared Jamison Lightfoot's antics on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. According to one fan, the content creator's prank was "harmless." They added:

"Tbh (to be honest), I feel like this is a harmless prank, people should go to parks more often."

However, X user @DegenLordy believed that the TikToker's video was fake:

In addition to TikTok, Jamison Lightfoot has a sizable following on Instagram and YouTube, with over 27.9k followers on the Meta-owned social media platform.