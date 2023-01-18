Who is jamo_mile? Meet the 16-year-old "Astronaut streamer" who's taking over the internet

An up-and-coming streamer donning an Astronaut helmet has exploded in popularity recently, and thousands of people seem to have flocked to his Twitch channel jamo_mile since a tweet from esports personality GUARD Hunter went viral accruing millions of views.

The teenage content creator, whose first name appears to be Jamie, has been lovingly dubbed the Astronaut streamer due to his headgear and has been lauded as the future of streaming by many due to his fresh content and manner of presentation.

While jamo_mile had already made a splash on TikTok, this is a clip that netted him thousands of new followers on Twitter, increasing his Twitch viewership too:

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Swear this kid is the future of streaming Swear this kid is the future of streaming https://t.co/sy4Un5Yq7G

"It's crazy that they even know who I am": jamo_mile the Astronaut streamer on streamers following him on social media

Social media is a powerful tool, and the streaming community overlaps with the terminally-online Twitter and Reddit addicts who frequent pages associated with content creators. So it is only natural that after Hunter's clip is shared, the Astronaut streamer will get a significant boost to his social media reach.

At the moment, jamo_mile has around 65K followers, and the number is only going up. Based on the latest stats from TwitchTracker and Sullygnome, the streamer had around 30K followers last month. Since going viral thanks to Hunter's tweet, Jamie has doubled his followers on Twitch.

Below is an infographic showing the abrupt change in his following, with almost a vertical spike towards the end.

Astronaut Streamer's followers over the last month (Image via SullyGnome)

The big appeal of the creator's content is his personality. On top of being quite charming in his presentation of himself, many people online have felt that the 16-year-old shows authenticity when reacting to chat and making content. Here is one such tweet under Jake Lucky's post.

giodude @giobomb10 @JakeSucky @Jamomile I feel like he is being 100% authentic. Like this isn’t how he “acts” for twitch. This is literally just who he is. And that makes it infinitely more enjoyable. @JakeSucky @Jamomile I feel like he is being 100% authentic. Like this isn’t how he “acts” for twitch. This is literally just who he is. And that makes it infinitely more enjoyable.

Numerous such tweets exist, praising the teenage content creator for not faking his persona on Twitch, clearly attracting many to his channel. Even his reply to the initial clip on Twitter has received over 400K likes at this point.

Fellow streamers have also taken a liking to him. NRG IRL streamer JOEYKAOTYK went as far as to show his intention to raid him in the future.

Actor, musician, and co-owner of Complexity, Jordan Fisher, commented:

Jamo_mile is a variety streamer and musician who frequently sings on streams. Here is a clip being shared on Twitter which is a compilation of some of the instances of him singing.

The gimmick of wearing an astronaut helmet is also discussed online, with some comparing it to Minecraft streamer Dream's mask.

He also appears to be a big HasanAbi fan, which can be discerned from his reaction in this clip from the subreddit r/Hasan_Piker.

The Astronaut streamer recently took to Twitter to thank the community for the support that has been shown to him recently. He also noted that the creators he has looked up to for inspiration for all these years are now following him, making it a huge moment for the teenager.

Jamie @Jamomile Thanks for all the support the last two days ;'). I'm a little overwhelmed to be honest but very grateful for everything you've given me. I've gotten follows from some creators who are huge inspirations and it's crazy that they even know who I am Thanks for all the support the last two days ;'). I'm a little overwhelmed to be honest but very grateful for everything you've given me. I've gotten follows from some creators who are huge inspirations and it's crazy that they even know who I am

In the thread, he also mentioned how inclusive he likes to keep his Twitch channel, saying everyone is welcome there.

Jamie @Jamomile I also recognize a lot of you are very new and haven't gotten the chance to know me or who I am. So I wanna make it clear that I always try my best to be as inclusive as possible to everyone and keep my community free of hate. You are always welcome here! I also recognize a lot of you are very new and haven't gotten the chance to know me or who I am. So I wanna make it clear that I always try my best to be as inclusive as possible to everyone and keep my community free of hate. You are always welcome here!

Jamie has been streaming on Twitch since 2021 and steadily growing his channel. The frequency of his streams appears to have increased since the start of last year, and this new-found fame may very well be a sign of bigger things to come.

